Summer Baseball: Well under way at the Orzy

CASTLE ROCK — After rain forced a few schedule changes, day two of the Dave Orzel “Big Papa” Memorial Tournament went off without a hitch and plenty of local teams got down and dirty on the diamond in a full slate of games on Saturday.

An eye-catching matchup put Kelso across the field from, well, Kelso. Kelso Prep and Kelso Premier squared off and drew some extra attention as the two Kelso-based squads went to extras before Prep walked away with a 7-6 win in eight innings.

Prep had to fight through a rough start after falling behind 4-1 in the first three innings with their only run coming on a solo shot from Matt Swanson. But Prep rallied back to tie the game at 6-6 and sent the game to extras with an out on a play at the plate in the seventh.

Prep’s Logan Barker grounded out to the right side to score the extra-inning ghost runner from third and give Prep the lead. Premier had another shot in the eighth, but another out on a play at the plate, followed by a foul ball that hooked just a few feet left of the left-field foul pole, preventing a walk off homer.

“It’s good for them to be in those scenarios, because that’s what varsity baseball is like, they’re close games,” Kelso Prep coach Tyler Parsons said.

Premier coach Emilio Foden outlined the difference in the game.

“I don’t think we threw enough strikes early in the game,” he said. “Gave up a lot of walks and free passes. We had a lead early and let that slip away from us.”

But as the Orzel Tournament takes on a new home with more teams at Castle Rock, both coaches, who are familiar with the tournament, are happy to be on a diamond close to home.

“Just for these guys to get to play local for a tournament, it’s awesome, because there really for these upper age groups, isn’t a lot of local baseball being played around here,” Parsons said.

Other Scores through Saturday afternoonCompetitive Athletics (LCBC) 5, Nelson Baseball 4

Kelso Premier 10, Sunrise Logging (LCBC) 0

Rural Baseball Inc. 6, Tenino Trappers 3

Rival Baseball 13, Rural Baseball Inc. 0

Kelso Prep 7, Sunrise Logging 4

Rival Baseball 13, Tenino Trappers 0

Competitive Athletics 5, Longshore 2

