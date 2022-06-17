Summer Baseball: Barbers best Dentists

HILLSBORO — LCBC’s AAA team Hilander Dental struggled to get the bats going in a 5-1 loss to the Portland Barbers at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro on Thursday night.

The Barbers took the lead early with two runs in the home half of the first inning and never looked back, holding LCBC to just two hits on the day, courtesy of Carson Ness and Samson Gentry.

Ness was also a standout in the outfield, showing some solid effort out in right field during the loss.

The Barbers racked up five runs on nine hits and added runs in the second, third and fifth to close out the Dentists. Hilander Dental’s lone score game in the fifth inning.

Drew Miller started on the hill for LCBC before Kolten Lindstrom took over in the fourth and finished out the game for the Dentists.

LCBC was scheduled to play Vancouver Baseball Club at 5 p.m., Friday, at Fort Vancouver High School.

