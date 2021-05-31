Strong 3rd quarters have been key for Trail Blazers against Denver: ‘We didn’t come out and mess around’

“For us, we’ve got to be mature enough and together enough to go out there and put another effort like we did last game together and also understanding that we’re going to be on their home floor,” Lillard said. “So, the crowd is gonna be behind them. Teams play more confidently on their home floor. It’s harder to play against a team whose back is against the wall.”

Denver, Lillard pointed out, was coming off of a Game 3 win heading into Game 4.

“So, obviously, we’re going to play more motivated,” he continued. “There’s going to be more passion and more care into each possession. With this being the biggest game of the series, the team that loses the next game is going to be facing elimination. We’ve got to go out there with that understanding and try to sustain what we built over the last game and a half.”

The Blazers must win at least one game at Denver in order to win the series. They would prefer to get that done Tuesday so they could take advantage of the wave of enthusiasm that would come from what would certainly be a boisterous home crowd at a Game 6.