Straight Out of Boise: Van Tol returns to Washington to skipper Black Bears

The last time Gary Van Tol was a head coach in Southwest Washington he had to sleep in his office.
The young skipper had been hired to lead the Blazer baseball team at Centralia College, but he had limited means of securing income other than his meager coaching stipend. So Bob Peters, the longtime athletic director in Centralia, found a job for Van Tol helping maintain the campus.
Van Tol promptly hired a college teammate at Gonzaga to be his pitching coach and lived for a time in Tacoma with his friend’s parents, scrambling to fill his roster in what amounted to a moment’s notice.
“That was the first indication to me that I might be able to stay in the game and give back to it the same way that it gave back to me,” Van Tol said in a phone interview with The Daily News on Wednesday.
Van Tol spent a solitary season in Centralia, though the original plan was to log more years than that. But Treasure Valley College, which had taken in an ambitious Canadian ballplayer some years before, brought Van Tol back as an associate head coach. There was also full-time pay, and Van Tol eventually turned that gig into a head coaching job in the same dugout and, later, a ten-season stint coaching in the Cubs organization.
“In our world, when opportunity knocks you answer,” Van Tol said. “Just like this opportunity with Cowlitz.”
It was quite a turn of fate that Van Tol ended up in Longview at all.
Van Tol, at the time the head coach at Boise State University, was kicking the tires on a player who just happened to be Cowlitz/Ridgefield GM Gus Farah’s son. Over time the two kept up correspondence, with the latter picking the former’s brain about what to do as a dad with a baseball-playing son looking to advance in the game.
Then, after Boise State killed their baseball program over budget issues, Farah took a shot in the dark and dialed up the displaced coach. After all, he knew Van Tol had always liked the Northwest.
“I thought he was going to laugh me off because he’s a high level coach but he just needed some time to think about it,” Farah said. “We are looking to be as competitive as we can be and Gary has a fierce competitive streak in him.”
---
Van Tol hails from Pincher Creek, Alberta, a small community on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, just a couple hours drive south of Calgary. He came to the United States to pursue his baseball dreams and caught on at Treasure Valley before finishing his collegiate career at Gonzaga University.
He then played with the Canadian National Team and toured the South, playing the USA team at various minor league parks, including the famed home of the Durham Bulls, along with the stadium where Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) and Co. drank beer and rained out the next day’s game with the help of the sprinkler system.
“It was right after the film came out and it was so cool to play in that stadium and have the Bull go off with the smoke from his nose when there was a homerun,” Van Tol recalled.
After three years with the Canadian National Team and two years playing professionally abroad, Van Tol returned to the states to coach. He started off back at Gonzaga for two years starting in 1991 while working on his Masters and returned in 2008 after a three-year stint at the University of Portland. That’s when he joined the staff of the professional short season A Boise Hawks/Eugene Emeralds in the Cubs organization from 2008-2017 before Boise State plucked him to build their baseball program.
It makes Van Tol an interesting hire for the Cowlitz Black Bears, a West Coast League team that prides itself largely on player development rather than a purely win at all costs approach. For instance, a pitcher might be tasked with working on a change-up over the summer, especially if they find it to be uncomfortable. The failures don’t matter so much as the successes do.
“That might end up with a ball going over the barn in center field, but how else is that player gonna learn how to throw that change-up?” Van Tol said.
That’s a perspective that Van Tol got from spending a decade at a lower professional level where recent draft picks are just getting their feet wet in professional baseball.
As Van Tol explained it, a rookie pitcher might have had a large workload in the spring, so the organization would want Van Tol to be careful with their new investment. They’d want the coach to ease him along, get him into a routine and familiar with new things while reminding him of the old.
This Black Bears situation isn’t so different from that. Of course winning games and being competitive is part of entertainment and part of developing a competitive attitude, both on and off the field. It’s that hybrid approach that has Division I coaches already checking in with Van Tol about a potential landing spot for their players.
“I have an opportunity to put together a roster, very similar to Division I in recruiting student-athletes, but now it’s kind of an all-star-type team, and there’s so many good players out there,” Van Tol said. “I’m looking to put together a balanced roster with right-handed bats, left-handed bats, speed, power, guys that can pick it, left-handed pitching, right-handed pitching, velocity guys, finesse guys, breaking ball guys, change-up guys.
“So I can be real particular in the skill sets to build the most entertaining roster that I can for our fan base, but along with that I gotta make sure I’m on the same page with college coaches to make sure I know exactly what their plan is for their players that they’re sending me. And I’m gonna be able to execute their player plan with the two months that I have to just kind of carry the torch and really help them.”
These are all lessons gleaned from years of coaching with or against legends of the professional and collegiate ranks. Names like Ed Cheff, Joe Maddon, Steve Hertz and, of course, Kelly Smith.
“My time at Centralia was short so I didn’t have a lot of battles with Kelly Smith (at LCC) but the few times I did face off with him I know we wound up on the short end of the stick, just like most everybody else who went up against his teams,” Van Tol said.
---
In the not-so-distant past, baseball managers were expected to have some input on the roster they had to work with. General Managers were seen more as facilitators than leaders, the latter job being occupied by the old guy in a uniform.
But that dynamic has changed over the last decade or so. Generally speaking, it’s a much more top-down approach, with managers acting as facilitators and GMs pulling all the strings from behind the scenes.
The Black Bears are bucking that trend by bringing in Van Tol. They’re attempting to inject some new energy into something that, in their opinion, has grown a bit stale.
The hope is that Van Tol can help with that.
He’s been given quite a bit of freedom to build a team that he wants to coach, and his connections throughout the ranks of college and pro baseball can grease those wheels and help to convince possessive, paranoid college baseball coaches to give up their players and trust another coach with them, in the same way a parent might.
“Gus has given me the opportunity to put my own roster together and that was a pretty important part of the equation when we really rolled our sleeves up to see if this could happen,” Van Told said. “Having the support from everyone in the front office, and Tony (Bonacci) and ownership, really got me excited… Having the autonomy and support from the front office and the ownership to bring in my style and my philosophy, which I stole from a lot of great baseball people.”
