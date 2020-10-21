Straight Out of Boise: Van Tol returns to Washington to skipper Black Bears

These are all lessons gleaned from years of coaching with or against legends of the professional and collegiate ranks. Names like Ed Cheff, Joe Maddon, Steve Hertz and, of course, Kelly Smith.

“My time at Centralia was short so I didn’t have a lot of battles with Kelly Smith (at LCC) but the few times I did face off with him I know we wound up on the short end of the stick, just like most everybody else who went up against his teams,” Van Tol said.

---

In the not-so-distant past, baseball managers were expected to have some input on the roster they had to work with. General Managers were seen more as facilitators than leaders, the latter job being occupied by the old guy in a uniform.

But that dynamic has changed over the last decade or so. Generally speaking, it’s a much more top-down approach, with managers acting as facilitators and GMs pulling all the strings from behind the scenes.

The Black Bears are bucking that trend by bringing in Van Tol. They’re attempting to inject some new energy into something that, in their opinion, has grown a bit stale.

The hope is that Van Tol can help with that.