The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon they are searching for a driver operating a stolen vehicle, who they say rammed a patrol car as they fled from authorities.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, on May 23 at roughly 6 p.m., a deputy came into contact with a motorist traveling on Industrial Way and driving a 4-door 1999 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of Seattle.

As the deputy attempted to pull over the Honda on Mt Solo Road, the driver placed the Civic in reverse and rammed the patrol car.

The deputy followed the Honda to Ocean Boulevard, but when the driver started risking other motorists' lives by driving on the other side of the street, the pursuit was called off, and the Honda escaped.

The Honda was last spotted in the Oak Point Road area.