NW STOCKS

Stocks Jan. 22

  • 0

Symbol;Last price;Change

Alaska Air Group

ALK $49.82 $0.42

Amazon.com

AMZN $97.25 $3.57

Boeing Co

BA $206.76 -$0.33

Brookfield Asset Mgmt.

BAM $36.27 $0.63

Columbia Sportswear

COLM $88.84 $1.19

Dutch Bros Inc

BROS $34.00 $0.00

Expeditors International

EXPD $106.73 $1.22

Intel Corp

INTC $29.22 $0.80

International Paper Co

IP $37.53 $0.90

Lee Enterprises

LEE $19.00 -$0.21

Micron Technology

MU $58.46 $2.10

Microsoft Corp

MSFT $240.22 $8.29

Nike Inc

NKE $126.62 $2.09

Nordstrom Inc

JWN $17.47 $0.02

Northwest Natural Holding

NWN $48.76 $0.26

PACCAR Inc

PCAR $99.19 $1.18

Portland General Electric

POR $46.50 $0.88

PotlatchDeltic Corp

PCH $45.93 $1.53

Schnitzer Steel

SCHN $34.07 $0.45

Starbucks Corp

SBUX $105.04 $0.78

Umpqua Holdings

UMPQ $16.76 $0.36

Waste Management Inc

WM $152.06 $1.57

WestRock Co A

WRK $37.14 $0.69

Weyerhaeuser Co

WY $32.03 $0.93

Precious metals

;Price (troy oz.);Pvs Day

Gold;$1,928.20;$1,923.90

Silver;$23.93;$23.65

