State Track and Field Roundup: A heap of top finishes for local athletes

Competitors from all over the state wrapped up their seasons on the final day of the WIAA State Track and Field Meets on Saturday across all classifications. Plenty of local names took home some hardware and found themselves on the podium.

Here’s a breakdown of all the top finishers by classification.

Kelso took home some bigtime hardware on Friday, and they only added to it with more strong performances on Saturday.

University of Arizona commit Erin Tack added another second place finish for the Hilanders, pairing her silver in shot put with another in javelin with a toss of 146 feet, 1 inch.

A couple Kelso pole vaulters made their way into the top eight, with Rielee Gourde clearing 11 feet even for a sixth place finish and Jake Webb finishing eighth with a leap of 13 feet, 6 inches.

Josie Settle kept adding to her growing list of accomplishments with a fourth place finish in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.04.

Mark Morris’ Emma Fisher ran a 13.08 in the 100-meter dash which snuck her into eight place, but she really shined in the 300-meter hurdles, where she posted a PR of 46.85 and finished in second place for MM. Erica Snyder posted a time of 16.55 in the girls 100-meter hurdles to put her in seventh place and finished sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 6.75 inches.

Over on the boys’ side for MM Kobe Parlin finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16. 69 and Eric Bauman took seventh in the 800 meters with a PR of 2:00.82.

Woodland’s Cole Logan finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.01 and bested that with a third place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR of 39.81.

The Beavers’ 4x100 relay team finished seventh with a time of 44.59 and a team made up of Logan, Gavin McShannon, Gabriel Parker and Adam Stover.

R.A. Long’s Maria Sheldon tossed the shot put 35 feet, 8 inches to give her a fifth place finish for the Lumberjills. Hewson Nguyen kept his big week going as well with a fifth place finish in the javelin with a toss of 162 feet, 10 inches.

Castle Rock’s Kynsi Bayes took home a state title in the javelin after a throw of 110 feet, 6 inches bested the field.

Casie Kleine added a top finish for the Rockets’ girls team, taking third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.80.

Landon Gardner and Trystin Marin posted two seventh place finishes for the Rockets. Gardner tossed the shot put 46 feet, 1 inch and Marin leaped 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to lock in seventh.

The Rockets’ girls 4x400 relay team finished fourth overall in 4:18.89 with runners and alternates including Kleine, Paige Kessler, Brooke Wirkkala, Myah Manzano, Samantha Farland and Kaitlyn Meyers.

Toledo won the boys 4x400 relay with a time of 3:30.67 and a team of runners and alternates featuring Carson Olmstead, Jardan Mckenzie, Wyatt Neff, Conner Olmstead, Zach Smith and Treyton Marty.

Carson Olmstead placed in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.45 and fifth in the 400 with a 52.42. Marty placed eighth in the 3200 with a time of 10:44.

Carson Olmstead finished third in the javelin with a toss of 161 feet, 11 inches, narrowly beating Neff in fourth with a 161 foot, 3 inch toss.

Kalama’s Max Cox won the Javelin with a throw of 175 feet, 6 inches. Chase Leigh finished fourth in the 200 with a time of 23.73.

Marin Ripp finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.04.

Winlock’s Cali Scofield placed third in the girls long jump with a leap of 16 feet 1 inch. Addison Hall finished sixth in the discus with a toss of 116 feet, 7 inches.

Wahkiakum’s Wayne Harrison finished seventh in the boys javelin tossing 144 feet, 3 inches and Reigha Niemeyer was eighth in the girls javelin with a throw of 103 feet, 1 inch.

Ilwaco’s Ayden Woodby finished second in the 400 with a time of 51.80. Emma Brundage was seventh in the 1600 and Sabrina Lessenden was also seventh in the 3200 for the Fishermen.

Naselle’s Trenton Stephens finished second in the boys triple jump with a 40 foot, 10.5 inch jump. Derek Suomela finished third in the boys 400 with a 52.83. Tyler Kirkman was fifth in the discus with a 124 foot, 10 inch toss, besting teammates Brayden Colombo (7th) and Malcolm Schell (8th).

