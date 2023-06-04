100 Giants leadoff batter LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a home run into McCovey Cove during the first inning of Friday's game against the Orioles. It was the 100th splash homer in San Francisco history. Between innings streamers flew to commemorate the achievement.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect is currently in Cowlitz County Jail.
One Commerce Avenue business is already slated to close at the end of the month.
The suspect allegedly broke into two local Jiffy Lube stores.
Three people were killed in 2021 while a car was being loaded onto a tow truck.
Authorities say the man climbed up the waterfall to avoid police.