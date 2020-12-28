ZTF honored, Kirkland coming back for UW

The UW football team got good news both looking back at this past season and going forward into next year to start its week.

It began with the AP’s All-American announcements, which saw sophomore edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui earn a place on the third team.

Tupuola-Fetui took the college football world by storm early in Washington’s shortened 2020 season. In the Huskies’ season-opener against Oregon State, he tallied a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles. The next week against Arizona, he got to the quarterback for two more sacks. In UW’s Week 3 comeback win over Utah, he added three more sacks, forced one fumble, and scooped up a second.

The man they call ZTF currently sits tied for eighth in the nation with seven solo sacks, despite playing at least three fewer games than every player above him. Seven of the nine players he’s tied with or below have played 10 games or more. His three forced fumbles are still tied for fifth in the FBS.

Then on Monday afternoon, the Huskies got some very good news on the offensive line, when left tackle Jaxson Kirkland announced that he would return to Montlake for another season.

“Got some unfinished business with my brothers,” Kirkland said in a tweet. “Looking forward to getting back to work with my Dawgs.”