ZTF honored, Kirkland and Otton coming back for UW

The UW football team got good news both looking back at this past season and going forward into next year to start its week.
It began with the AP’s All-American announcements, which saw sophomore edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui earn a place on the third team.
Tupuola-Fetui took the college football world by storm early in Washington’s shortened 2020 season. In the Huskies’ season-opener against Oregon State, he tallied a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles. The next week against Arizona, he got to the quarterback for two more sacks. In UW’s Week 3 comeback win over Utah, he added three more sacks, forced one fumble, and scooped up a second.
The man they call ZTF currently sits tied for eighth in the nation with seven solo sacks, despite playing at least three fewer games than every player above him. Seven of the nine players he’s tied with or below have played 10 games or more. His three forced fumbles are still tied for fifth in the FBS.
On Monday afternoon, the Huskies got some very good news on the offensive line, when left tackle Jaxson Kirkland announced that he would return to Montlake for another season.
“Got some unfinished business with my brothers,” Kirkland said in a tweet. “Looking forward to getting back to work with my Dawgs.”
Kirkland started all four games for the Huskies at left tackle, earning first-team all-Pac-12 honors.
With his announcement, the UW offensive is set to return all five starters from this year, after starting three new players and moving the two returners — including Kirkland — to new spots. Three of Kirkland’s four teammates on the line — Luke Wattenberg, Henry Bainivalu, and Victor Curne — earned all-conference honorable mentions.
Then, at 6:47 p.m., the Huskies’ day got even better, when Cade Otton took to Twitter himself:
“I’m declaring... That the Dawgs are coming for it ALL in 2021, and I can’t wait to be apart of it,” the junior tight end posted.
And thus, a huge piece of the puzzle set itself back into place for the Huskies next season.
The Tumwater product was the only UW player to surpass 10 receptions and 200 yards in the four-game 2020 season, leading the Huskies with 18 catches for 258 yards and adding three touchdowns.
He finished second among Pac-12 tight ends in receiving yards and third in receptions, playing fewer games than the ones ahead of him, and earned first-team all-conference honors.
With Otton back, the Huskies are set to also return all of their production in the passing game. Wide receiver Jordan Chin announced his decision to transfer two weeks ago, but he didn’t register a stat in 2020.
When the regular season ended, Otton earned first-team all-conference honors, becoming the sixth yearly installment in a streak of UW tight ends to be at least honorable mentions on the All-Pac-12 lists.
Meanwhile, first-year head coach Jimmy Lake raved week after week about Otton’s blocking ability and how it helped the UW run game.
“Cade Otton, I say he’s one of the best in the country because I know what the NFL’s looking for,” Lake said the week after UW’s Dec. 5 loss to Stanford, which ultimately was its final game of the season.. “They’re not looking for guys to just flex out and catch passes all day. They want a guy that can line up on the outside of an offensive tackle, kick out a 9-technique, double down on a 6-technique (defensive end or outside linebacker), drive guys off the line of scrimmage, double up to a linebacker and seal him off so they have the run game going on offense, and then be able to release and go make catches.”
Well, the NFL will have to wait another year to get Otton. He’s sticking with Washington for now.