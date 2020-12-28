ZTF honored, Kirkland and Otton coming back for UW

“Cade Otton, I say he’s one of the best in the country because I know what the NFL’s looking for,” Lake said the week after UW’s Dec. 5 loss to Stanford, which ultimately was its final game of the season.. “They’re not looking for guys to just flex out and catch passes all day. They want a guy that can line up on the outside of an offensive tackle, kick out a 9-technique, double down on a 6-technique (defensive end or outside linebacker), drive guys off the line of scrimmage, double up to a linebacker and seal him off so they have the run game going on offense, and then be able to release and go make catches.”