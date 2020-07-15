Zach Collins’ shoulder passes initial tests as Portland Trail Blazers’ frontcourt takes shape

Whiteside has been averaging 31.3 minutes per game over 61 games this season, starting all of them. It’s unclear exactly how the lineup will change, but it will likely shift minutes for Whiteside as coach Terry Stotts fits his top three big men into two lineup spots.

The potential loss of minutes isn’t bothering Whiteside. He knows he’ll find his way onto the floor. He’s just happy to finally have help in the frontcourt. It allows him to be more aggressive, especially on defense.

“Practice is just real physical in general,” Collins said. “I think a lot of guys came in shape and they’re ready to trust their body and get physical and actually get down and play really good defense.”

Collins and Whiteside played with each other briefly while both were healthy, and thus there is already at least some chemistry between them. As Nurkic is added into the fold, Whiteside sees the chemistry between all three growing well, and quickly.

Whiteside said players were sore after the first practice, as it takes time to work back up to the level of contact seen in NBA games. Whiteside said that getting to work with Collins and Nurkic has provided him good “sparring partners” to work on taking contact and moving another big man in the post.