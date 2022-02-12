Youth Soccer: Timberbarons win Founder’s Cup

Longview-Kelso’s boys U14 Timberbarons soccer team recently rolled through its opponents on the way to claiming the Washington State Founder’s Cup Championship.

This is the first time a boys team from Cowlitz County has won the Founder's Cup.

The Timberbarons played six matches in the tournament on their way to winning the Cup, outscoring their opponents by a 33-5 margin for the tournament. They opened with back-to-back wins hosted at Kelso high school. First was a 6-2 win followed by a 3-1 victory that would prove to be their closest margin of victory.

They followed with a 6-1 win in the quarterfinals and kept rolling with a 6-0 win in the semifinals and a 6-1 romp in the finals, proving that no team truly matched with the Timberbarons as they outclassed the rest of the field.

Onesimo Valdivia led the Timberbarons in scoring on the run with 11 goals. Robert Lasley added 10 and Adrian Orozco and Andres Orozco put their teammates in positions to score with 15 and 10 assists each.

Brayan Valdivia and Seth Kolaski made an impact on defense for the Timberbarons and goalkeeper Kian White held off opposing scoring attempts, watching their leads grow higher and higher from the far side of the field.

The select team is comprised of 12, 13 and 14-year-olds from Longivew and Kelso. Many players on the roster missed last season as the team took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemics. Even as they ran their way through to the cup, the Timberbarons had to account for players missing time due to COVID and other injuries.

"The team came together, covered who was missing and were able to bring home the trophy," coach Angel Orozco said. "These boys are truly enjoyable to watch. They have fun, are competitive, skillful and dedicated."

Many of the teams the Timberbarons were blowing out come from programs that have multiple teams in each age group with a player pool of over 100 kids trying out for their squads. The Timberbarons had fewer than 20 players tried out and were forced to combine age groups to field a full team, causing many players to play against older opponents.

The goal of the program is to help players develop in hopes that they can continue their careers at the high school level and move on to play in college.

The Timberbarons get a little time off to enjoy their successful, cup-clinching run, but they’ll be back on the pitch this spring for a fresh season starting on March 5.

