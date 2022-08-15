Youth Soccer: Timber Barons 13U snare gold at Cascadia Coastal Cup

The Timber Barons 13U girls soccer team made like the Goonies and found gold in Oregon over the weekend at the Cascadia Coastal Cup.

The local prep soccer contingent settled for a 2-2 draw against Pacific FC to open the tournament and then lost 3-0 to the Eastside Timbers before finding their roundabout way to the championship tilt.

In their third match the Timber Barons defeated Saints Soccer Academy 1-0 before battling to another draw, this time a scoreless affair against the Westside Timbers.

The draw was enough to set the Timber Barons up with a rematch against the Saints Soccer Academy where they prevailed 3-0 to take top honors.

“The back line of Peyton Parvey, Stella Clary, and Libby LeBaron played stingy defense combined with a few amazing saves by Hadley Bartell (to help us) keep a clean sheet in the championship match,” Timber Barons coach Glen Williams said.

The Timber Barons’ first goal game in the 17th minute on an assist from Tenley Williams to Elsie Carlson.

After the intermission the Barons struck again with an unassisted score by Teagan Ross in the 53rd minute. Four minutes later Carlson capped the scoring with a goal assisted by Meadow Coffman.