Youth Soccer: Timber Barons 10's win 13U girls soccer tournament

The G10 Timber Barons defeated Thurston County FC on Sunday in the championship match of the two-day Director MS Mortgage SummerSlam tournament last weekend. The Timber Barons earned the victory in the U13 girls soccer game in the penalty shootout after the match finished in a 2-2 draw over the 60-minute regulation period.

Maite Urzua-Sanchez opened the scoring for the Timber Barons in the 10th minute. The local girls held a 1-0 lead into the second half when Bethany Cannon added an insurance goal in the 50th minute. It was an important goal as Thurston County FC answered quickly with a goal of their own in the 52nd minute to cut the Timber Barons lead in half with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

In the final minutes, an unfortunate bounce off the foot of one of the Timber Barons scored the tying goal for Thurston County FC to force the shootout. Goalkeeper Hadley Bartell was key in leading the Timber Barons to the shootout advantage.

The Timber Barons arrived at Sunday’s championship match after going 1-1-1 through their first three contests which included a 1-0 win over PSA Force and a 2-1 loss playing with 10 girls after a pair of yellow cards dismissed one of their players in their evening match against Thurston County FC. The draw came Saturday morning in a 2-2 match with Valor FC.

The 1-1-1 record coupled with their goal tally put the Timber Barons in the tournament semifinal against the undefeated NSA Green Legends. After 60 minutes, the game went to a penalty shootout with the two teams knotted at one goal apiece.