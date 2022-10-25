 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Youth Football

Youth Football: Longview Cobras set to battle Woodland for championship

  • 0
Youth Football: Longview Cobras set to battle Woodland for championship

The Cobras of the Longview Youth Football league are looking to exert their will over Woodland, Saturday, in the league championship game and they’re looking for your support.

The title tilt is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Ed Laulainen Stadium in Kelso.

The teams are made up of 4-6th graders, players age 9-12. The Cobras last played in a championship game in 2018, when they won the title.

The parents of the Cobras have extended their gratitude to the “amazing” coaching staff including head coach Jeremy Trotter, offensive line coach Jake Hamlik and defensive end coach Quitin Tuveson for their work in the season thus far.

 Courtesy photo

The Cobras of the Longview Youth Football league are looking to exert their will over Woodland, Saturday, in the league championship game and they’re looking for your support.

The title tilt is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Ed Laulainen Stadium in Kelso.

The teams are made up of 4-6th graders, players age 9-12. The Cobras last played in a championship game in 2018, when they won the title.

The parents of the Cobras have extended their gratitude to the “amazing” coaching staff including head coach Jeremy Trotter, offensive line coach Jake Hamlik and defensive end coach Quitin Tuveson for their work in the season thus far.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores for teams from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco and Clastkanie.

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Polls

The latest WSVCA rankings for high school volleyball teams in Washington. This week Kalama drops to No. 3, Toutle Lake cracks the top ten, Castle Rock slips a few spots, Naselle stays right where it was, and Kelso nearly rejoins the party.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams teases fans: 'I'm not retired'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News