Youth Football: Longview Cobras set to battle Woodland for championship

The Cobras of the Longview Youth Football league are looking to exert their will over Woodland, Saturday, in the league championship game and they’re looking for your support.

The title tilt is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Ed Laulainen Stadium in Kelso.

The teams are made up of 4-6th graders, players age 9-12. The Cobras last played in a championship game in 2018, when they won the title.

The parents of the Cobras have extended their gratitude to the “amazing” coaching staff including head coach Jeremy Trotter, offensive line coach Jake Hamlik and defensive end coach Quitin Tuveson for their work in the season thus far.