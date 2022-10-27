Youth Football: Kelso's mini-Steel Kilt to take on Woodland for 3rd/4th grade championship

There's a storm a brewing and the lightning is set to crack at 4 p.m. on Saturday. That's when the 3rd/4th grade football team from Kelso's Youth Football league will take on Woodland to determine a rightful champion.

The Lil' Scots enter the game with a record of 5-2, having scored 127 points and allowed just 63 on the season. The offense has been led by quarterback Levi Carol, tailback Wyatt Doebele and fullback Parker Passmore.

Defensively the Kelso squad has allowed just one touchdown over its last three games. That mini-Steel Kilt has been led by linebackers Zane Lindeman, Dean Hadlock and Deegan Wilkie, along with defensive linemen Tekota Traufler and Deacon Mathers.

The championship tilt will take place at Ed Laulainen Stadium in Kelso.