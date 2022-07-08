Youth Baseball: Longview can’t bounce back after slow start

Longview Youth Baseball hoped to make a statement as the host teams of the 11U Cal Ripken All-Star State Tournament at John Null Park on Thursday, but the Rebels fell behind early and never fully climbed back in a 17-6 loss to Black Hills in their first game of the tournament.

Perhaps it was the State jitters for Longview, but Black Hills burst out to a huge lead, putting up a whopping 10 runs in the top half of the first inning.

“I don’t know if there were nerves, part of it was I think a little focus issue in the beginning,” Longview skipper Jason Frost said. “We dug ourselves a hole there and it was tough to crawl back out of.”

Longview got a run back in the home half of the inning, but Black Hills tacked on four more in the second to jump out to a 14-1 lead. Longview had a better response this time around, legging out infield hits and taking advantage of a slow to react defense to plate five runs in the second to cut the lead to 14-6.

“My message was ‘We can either roll over, or we can fight,’ and the kids responded really well,” Frost said. “I was proud of the kids for fighting back and staying in the game and not rolling over.”

Despite the fight displayed by the young Rebels, they couldn’t manufacture any more runs Black Hills shut the door with three runs in the fourth to run-rule Longview.

The loss only impacts seeding for bracket play this weekend and Longview will get another chance to show their stuff at 9 a.m. Friday Morning against Centerfield.

“We usually respond pretty well and it’s a familiar opponent in (Centerfield), so hopefully we can come out and have our A game,” Frost said.

Brycen Clark finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Rebels at the dish while Carter Oldemar finished 1-for-3 with an RBI of his own and Cruz Frost finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Kelso falls in extras

There might’ve been little more intrigue in the finish of Kelso’s game with Puyallup just before Longview took the field. The boys in blue and gold kept Puyallup on the ropes and forced the game to go to extras with the score locked at 9-9 through six full innings.

But Kelso ultimately fell in dramatic fashion, losing on a walk-off single to left field with runners on first and second and no outs in the bottom of the seventh.