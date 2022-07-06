Youth Baseball: John Null set to host 11u and 9u State

John Null Park will be a bustling baseball venue this weekend as the 11u and 9u Cal Ripken State Baseball Tournament comes to town, bringing along with it plenty of All-Star baseball teams.

Longview Youth Baseball plays host to Cal Ripken teams from the southern part of the state as one of many regional tournaments will be in action across Washington.

John Null Park has a history of hosting the State tournament with the 11u tournament last visiting in 2017.

“It’s a great opportunity, especially for the community, bringing teams here to support local commerce and things,” Longview 11u manager Jason Frost said. “And we have a nice ballpark and not to have to travel is also a bonus.”

Avoiding hotel stays is one bonus, but the Longview teams aren’t the only ones with the short trip to the ballpark as Kelso Youth Baseball is also fielding a team in both tournaments.

The tournament’s opening ceremony took place Wednesday evening shortly after coaches meetings were held and drawings were made to help lock in the schedule.

The opening ceremony also featured a friendly ice cream social before the teams become enemies on the diamond. The opening night will also feature some other, friendlier competitions like a relay around the bases, an around the horn throwing competition and a long toss throwing competition from the outfield where the players can test their strength, speed and accuracy before the games start at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Longview 11u already has a good idea of their completion from their All-Star tournament schedule so far this summer.

“We always battle with Kelso because they are local crosstown rivals,” Frost said. “Kennewick and Black Hills usually are very good.”

But Longview is still aiming for the top spot as hosts as Puyallup and Centerfield fill out the 11u slate of competitors.

“My goal is hopefully we can compete to win and move forward,” Frost said. “I just hope that we do the best we can.”

The Kelso 9u team might be the hottest of the bunch as they descend on John Null, having won all four of their tournaments so far this summer.

Frost, a volunteer like all coaches at the youth level, was sure to mention the painstaking work from the community members to put on two tournaments of this size.

“We rely on a lot of volunteers because that’s essentially what it all is…It’s kind of like a community project to make this all go off,” Frost said.

At the 9u level, Kelso and Longview will be joined by Puyallup, Centerfield, Black Hills and two teams from the Tri Cities — Kennewick National and Kennewick American.

Here’s how the rosters look for the local teams in action:

Longview 11uCoaches: Kacy Clark, Tim Davis, Ryan Jurvakainen, Jason Frost (Manager).

Players: Carter Oldemar, Liam Street, Dominic Guglielmo, Cruz Frost, Nash Ward, Carson Libby, Brycen Clark, Kaleb Knudsen, Carsen Jason, Greyson Fisher, Parker Davis, Gunnar Jurvakainen.

Kelso 11uCoaches: Derek Kynaston, Steve Henifin, John Erickson.

Players: Lincoln Henifin, Hunter Kynaston, Rylan Solinger, River Jacobs, Malikyi Howard, Braxton Grewelle, Westyn Bell, Cason Erickson, Cash Denson, Brody Hanson, Brody Champagne, Chase Townsend.

Longview 9uCoaches: Ryan Brown, Brian Sheldon, Zach Charette, Chris Wend.

Players: Dawsson Charette, Henry Wend, Keegan Grady, Owen Bopp, Bryden Huhta, Jaxson Brown, Reese Oldemar, Bowen Graichen, Tysen Sheldon, Hudson Meder, Ace Marthaller, Cruz Whiteside, Jameson Brown (Batboy).

Kelso 9u

Coaches: Bem Cobb, Pat Anderson, Robbie Scott (Manager), Jess Turner.

Players: Kade Snaza, Konner Ingles, Rylen Cobb, Landon LaDue, Maddox Jensen, Jackson Huntley, Parker Passmore, Dash Drake, Toby Anderson, Jackson Turner, Gavin Nazelrod, Carter Little.