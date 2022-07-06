Youth Baseball: Central Sandlot welcomes ballplayers back to Archie Anderson Park

The old Central baseball fields by Archie Anderson Park have come alive once again as Mike Barbee and Mike Street have teamed together to bring back the Central Sandlot youth baseball camps for its second summer.

The goal of the camps is to provide an opportunity for boys and girls ages 6 to 12 to learn some of the basics of baseball, specifically those who were impacted by the closing of Central Youth Baseball in the Highlands area of town. Long term, the goal is create a passion for the sport so that interested ballplayers can join up for a full schedule across town with Longview Youth Baseball at John Null Park.

This summer's camps are in their third week of six, with sessions at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. The weekday camps run for about an hour and 45 minutes while Saturday’s editions typically last about two hours.

While last year's efforts got the ball rolling on the forgotten fields, this summer the camps have seen significant growth.

“We have a lot more kids. We actually had 60 kids register,” Barbee said.

While not all 60 have shown up to every camp, they’ve still had a solid turnout that shows an increased interest in baseball from the community at large.

This year, Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AA team has stopped in to help coach the up and coming talent.

“We’ve got almost more coaches than we’ve got kids, so they’re getting plenty of attention” Barbee said.

LCBC coach Korbin Hiatt helped split up his high school age players and coordinate drills to fit the age group at hand.

“We’ve got all kinds of skill levels and we’ve got some kids that are really improving,” Barbee said. “We started on a really basic level and we’ll see as we progress…We hope to step things up for the kids as we go through.”

Hiatt himself was glad to help out with the Sandlot program, having played at Central growing up.

“(My players are) having fun and that’s the main goal for me…I’m just glad that they’re out here because I spent a lot of time out here when I was younger,” Hiatt said.

As LCBC preps for the Senior Babe Ruth state tournament this weekend, Hiatt hopes his players can also learn a thing or two from working with the younger players.

“We have a pretty young team, we have a bunch of freshman and we have eight 15-year-olds, so I’m hoping that they can learn to control themselves a bit and become better adults from it and grow up a little bit,” Hiatt said.

In addition to teaching the fundamentals of baseball, Barbee and Street also hope to pass on some of the legacies lost when Central Youth Baseball ceased operations, specifically that of the late Larry “Pops” Petersen.

Petersen was a fixture at Central, spending countless hours making sure that every kid who was so included had the opportunity to play baseball.

“(I want to pass on) his dedication (and) his love for the kids,” Street said. “He was always here…you come to the park, Pops was always there. He’d bring kids in and everybody was the same, (and he) gave everybody everything he had. Just that undying love for this area.”

This Saturday the Sandlot organizers plan to get together to speak at length to the campers about what Petersen meant to the ballpark, and the Longview baseball community in general.

“What we plan on doing is get all of the kids and their parents together around 11 o’clock and tell stories about Pops, explain to the kids why he was important and why he was important to Central,” Barbee said.

This year’s camp has also partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who have helped coach some of the players. Kane Ulrich, an assistant coach at R.A. Long and employee of FCA, has lead “mound visits” in which he speaks to the kids about his Christian faith.

“Much like a mound visit in baseball…essentially what we’re doing is we’re talking for five or ten minutes about how people are created (and) the love of Christ,” Ulrich said.

Barbee and Street were each complimentary in regard the community support and donations they've received for the camp. They’ve also seen support from the surrounding neighborhoods as people have stopped by to tell their stories of growing up playing the old ballgame at Central.

“We’re not having any trouble at all getting the community to support this program,” Barbee said.

The camp is still allowing additional participants and welcomes additional support from the community. To sign up or get involved, contact Barbee at mcsbarbee@comcast.net, or visit the Central Sandlot Facebook page.