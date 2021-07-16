Young golfers take home prizes from Par 3 tournament

Golfers new and old aplenty hit the links at Mint Valley for the first TDN Par 3 tournament at the beginning of July sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, and since then, prizes have found new homes.

With the point of the event being to introduce new players to the game, the final rewards weren't based around overall score on the course, but incentivized playing as many rounds as possible. After each six-hole round, golfers could submit their scorecards into a raffle with a host of prizes on the line.

Fletcher Wallin took home the top prize of the event, an annual family pass to Mint Valley's Par 3 course. His brother Leo won a hat and a dozen golf balls, and his father Mike won the drawing for a box of balls of his own.

Other winners from the tournament's raffle included Rory Clements, Hunter Pedersen, Dayton Bush, Mark Bush, Zac Fuller, Ollie Hobson, and Marvin Mackey.

