WSVCA High School Volleyball Rankings

3A
1, Mead. 2, (tie) Bellevue and Lakeside. 4, Mount Spokane. 5, North Thurston. 6, Peninsula. 7, Garfield. 8, (tie) Ferndale and Prairie. 10, Cheney. Others: Ballard, Kelso, Oak Harbor, Seattle Prep.
2A
1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, (tie) Burlington-Edison and Selah. 5, White River. 6, Enumclaw. 7, Ridgefield. 8, Ellensburg. 9, North Kitsap. 10, Archbishop Murphy. Others: Ephrata, Tumwater.
1A
1, Chelan. 2, (tie) Annie Wright and Freeman. 4, College Place. 5, Omak. 6, Castle Rock. 7, Connell. 8, La Center. 9, (tie) Charles Wright Academy and Lakeside (9 Mile Falls). Others: Meridian, Eastside Prep, La Salle, Lynden Christian.
2B
1, Kalama. 2, La Conner. 3, Manson. 4, Colfax. 5, Goldendale. 6, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 7, Tri-Cities Prep. 8, Raymond. 9, (tie) Coupeville and Okanogan. Others: Adna, Brewster, Granger, Liberty, Napavine, Northwest Christian (Spokane), Reardan, River View, Warden.
1B
1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, (tie) Naselle and St. John-Endicott. 5, Mary Walker. 6, Pomeroy. 7, Odessa. 8, (tie) Darrington and Wilbur-Creston-Keller. 10, Republic. Others: Entiat, Mount Vernon Christian, Neah Bay, Orcas Island.
Editor's Note: These rankings were released prior to Wednesday's contests.