 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
High School Volleyball

WSVCA High School Volleyball Rankings

  • 0
Kalama volleyball celb02 10.01.JPG

Kalama players celebrate a point during the team's match against Toutle Lake, Saturday. Kalama defeated La Center to win the R.A. Long Invite.

 Anthony Dion

3A

1, Mead. 2, (tie) Bellevue and Lakeside. 4, Mount Spokane. 5, North Thurston. 6, Peninsula. 7, Garfield. 8, (tie) Ferndale and Prairie. 10, Cheney. Others: Ballard, Kelso, Oak Harbor, Seattle Prep.

2A

1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, (tie) Burlington-Edison and Selah. 5, White River. 6, Enumclaw. 7, Ridgefield. 8, Ellensburg. 9, North Kitsap. 10, Archbishop Murphy. Others: Ephrata, Tumwater.

1A

1, Chelan. 2, (tie) Annie Wright and Freeman. 4, College Place. 5, Omak. 6, Castle Rock. 7, Connell. 8, La Center. 9, (tie) Charles Wright Academy and Lakeside (9 Mile Falls). Others: Meridian, Eastside Prep, La Salle, Lynden Christian.

2B

1, Kalama. 2, La Conner. 3, Manson. 4, Colfax. 5, Goldendale. 6, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 7, Tri-Cities Prep. 8, Raymond. 9, (tie) Coupeville and Okanogan. Others: Adna, Brewster, Granger, Liberty, Napavine, Northwest Christian (Spokane), Reardan, River View, Warden.

People are also reading…

1B

1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, (tie) Naselle and St. John-Endicott. 5, Mary Walker. 6, Pomeroy. 7, Odessa. 8, (tie) Darrington and Wilbur-Creston-Keller. 10, Republic. Others: Entiat, Mount Vernon Christian, Neah Bay, Orcas Island.

Editor's Note: These rankings were released prior to Wednesday's contests.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

Cal Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Seattle Mariners ended the longest playoff drought in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh, pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens, hit a 3-2 pitch from Domingo Acevedo just inside the right-field foul pole for a solo homer that sent the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001. Raleigh came through with his 26th home run of the season, the most ever by a Seattle catcher. Aside from the clinching a spot in the postseason, Seattle stayed 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild-card spot and one half-game ahead of Tampa Bay as the three continue to jockey for seeding.

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News