Prep Volleyball Rankings

WSVCA High School Volleyball Polls

Kalama volleyball celb 04 11.02.JPG

Kalama players celebrate winning a key point during the first set of the 2B district semifinal against Adna, Wednesday. Kalama completed a 4-point comeback to take the vital first set, 26-24.

 Anthony Dion

Class 4A

1, Puyallup. 2, Lake Stevens. 3, North Creek. 4, Graham Kapowsin. 5, Camas. 6, West Valley (Yakima). 7, Mount Rainier. 8, Curtis. 9, Wenatchee. 10, Kamiakin. Others (in alphabetical order): Chiawana, Eastlake, Emerald Ridge, Hanford, Jackson, Kennedy Catholic.

Class 3A

1, Snohomish. 2, Lakeside. 3, Bellevue. 4, Mount Spokane. 5, Mead. 6, Peninsula. 7, Ballard. 8, North Thurston. 9, Meadowdale. 10, Lynnwood. Others: Arlington, Edmonds Woodway, Ingraham, Kelso, Kentlake, Monroe, Prairie, Spanaway Lake.

Class 2A

1, Columbia River. 2, Lynden. 3, Burlington-Edison. 4, Ellensburg. 5, Ridgefield. 6, Enumclaw. 7, White River. 8, (tie) Selah and Washington. 10, Archbishop Murphy. Others: North Kitsap, Pullman.

Class 1A

1, Chelan. 2, Annie Wright. 3, La Center. 4, Freeman. 5, College Place. 6, Lynden Christian. 7, La Salle. 8, Castle Rock. 9, Eastside Prep. 10, Hoquiam. Others: Cascade Christian, Connell, Meridian, Nooksack Valley, Omak.

Class 2B

1, Kalama. 2, La Conner. 3, Manson. 4, Colfax. 5, Adna. 6, Goldendale. 7, Toutle Lake. 8, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington. 9, Raymond. 10, Napavine. Others: Brewster, Forks, Granger, Liberty, Ocosta, Okanogan, Tri-Cities Prep, Upper Columbia.

Class 1B

1, Oakesdale. 2, Mossyrock. 3, Naselle. 4, Mary Walker. 5, Neah Bay. 6, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse. 7, (tie) Entiat and Northport. 9, Pomeroy. 10, Wilbur-Creston-Keller. Others: Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Columbia Adventist, Darrington, Liberty Christian, Mount Vernon Christian, Odessa, Orcas Island, Republic, Willapa Valley.

