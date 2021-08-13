Woodland Chamber of Commerce golf tournament up next

The Woodland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament on Aug. 20 at Lewis River Golf Course.
The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 7:45 a.m.
For more information contact Denise Miller from the Chamber of Commerce by email at denise@woodlandwachamber.com.
Jordan Nailon
Sports Editor
