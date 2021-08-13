 Skip to main content
Woodland Chamber of Commerce golf tournament up next
Logan Autrey

Woodland golfer Logan Autrey, right, sinks a put during the 2021 Beaver Cup Jamboree at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Woodland picked up another team victory Thursday, March 11, against La Center at Lewis River Golf Course.

 Courtney Talak

The Woodland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament on Aug. 20 at Lewis River Golf Course.

The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 7:45 a.m.

For more information contact Denise Miller from the Chamber of Commerce by email at denise@woodlandwachamber.com.

