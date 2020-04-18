Wiffleball league full of familiar and (sometimes) friendly faces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A league that began as a backyard pastime for one family has quickly grown to include scores of names and faces that any local sports fan will recognize. What was once just a four team league now includes a dozen teams, two conferences, and more than 50 active players, and that doesn’t include the healthy free agent market.

All told, more than 200 players have graced JAL wiffleball rosters at one time or another. Players are “paid” for their services in the JAL. The highest paid player makes about $50 per season and a standard rookie contract is about $10.

According to West Coast Waves owner Anthony Nusbaum, even negotiations can get competitive. Nusbaum says that on one occasion veteran wiffleball mercenary Dereck Anderson demanded to be the highest paid player in the league, received the contract, and then played while refusing to accept the money.

Just like in the big leagues, players can also be traded.

“My name hasn’t come up in trade talks yet but when that does happen it can create some real, legitimate, bad blood between guys,” noted Troy Flanagan, a defensive wizard with the Rapids.

Flanagan knows plenty about controversy, though, since he was involved in the biggest debacle in JAL history, known colloquially as “Distract-gate.”