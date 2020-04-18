Wiffleball league full of familiar and (sometimes) friendly faces

A league that began as a backyard pastime for one family has quickly grown to include scores of names and faces that any local sports fan will recognize. What was once just a four team league now includes a dozen teams, two conferences, and more than 50 active players, and that doesn’t include the healthy free agent market.
All told, more than 200 players have graced JAL wiffleball rosters at one time or another. Players are “paid” for their services in the JAL. The highest paid player makes about $50 per season and a standard rookie contract is about $10.
According to West Coast Waves owner Anthony Nusbaum, even negotiations can get competitive. Nusbaum says that on one occasion veteran wiffleball mercenary Dereck Anderson demanded to be the highest paid player in the league, received the contract, and then played while refusing to accept the money.
Just like in the big leagues, players can also be traded.
“My name hasn’t come up in trade talks yet but when that does happen it can create some real, legitimate, bad blood between guys,” noted Troy Flanagan, a defensive wizard with the Rapids.
Flanagan knows plenty about controversy, though, since he was involved in the biggest debacle in JAL history, known colloquially as “Distract-gate.”
The beef began when Flanagan showed up late to a game with his team losing by six runs. Not wanting to jump in late he decided to help how he could – So he set up behind the strike zone and began to heckle the pitcher while “helpfully” shagging balls. His array of dance moves and trash talk found its mark and the pitcher, Erik Titus, promptly melted down and walked in seven runs to seal the Rapids come from behind victory.
The online commentary that resulted was salty, to say the least.
Nusbaum, whose team was the victim of Flanagan’s antics, was the biggest critic. He aired his grievances, repeatedly, on social media.
“At the end of the day I didn’t really care but I’m the kind of guy who if I’m going to make headlines, I’m going to make headlines. So I let it be known that I didn’t like what was going on for the next few weeks,” Nusbaum said.
Flanagan, of course, sees things differently.
“I was being a little bit of a turd but the Facebook world just blew up over how bush league it was,” Flanagan said. “In my opinion it was all overblown. I was honestly loving every minute of it.”
Formerly known as “Golden Boy Troy” due to his reputation for helping clean up and shagging errant wiffleballs to speed things up, Flanagan says he’s taken a bit of a heel turn since “Distract-gate” hit.
“I went from Golden Boy Troy to being compared to the Houston Astros and cheating and whatnot,” Flanagan said.
But the old Golden Boy doesn’t seem to mind. He’s just happy to have a place to compete.
“It’s a good way to keep the competitive fire going when you’re chasing a championship with your guys. No matter how silly it might sound,” Flanagan explained.
