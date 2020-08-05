WIAA delays ‘foundation games’ until 2021-22

Just as anyone who’s been paying attention has anticipated, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has handed down another adjustment to the upcoming prep sports calendar. And once again, COVID-19 is to blame.
As a result of the sweeping changes announced in late July, which rearranged the order and duration of high school sports in Washington, the WIAA announced this week that their brand new “foundation game” offerings will be postponed until at least the 2021-22 season. Those games, which were supposed to be an option for high school baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, and volleyball teams beginning this fall, were adopted by the WIAA in order to give teams an opportunity to sneak in an extra contest before the season’s end.
Under the new WIAA rule schools would have been able to pay a fee in order to add a foundation game to their regular schedule. Each sport has a maximum allotment of regular season games allowed and payment of the foundation fee would allow teams to tack one extra game on to their schedule.
“Due to the changes in the 2020-21 sports season calendar, along with the constantly-evolving landscape surrounding COVID-19, the WIAA has decided it will not authorize Foundation Games during the upcoming school year and will table the introduction of those games until 2021-22,” read an explanation provided in a press release from the WIAA.
Mark Morris and Kelso are two area schools set to take advantage of the foundation game opportunities during the system’s inaugural school year. According to Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman, the Hilanders and Monarchs were set to play a boys and girls hoops doubleheader during the 2020-21 season. But the latest update from the WIAA has put the kibosh on that plan, at least for now.
Blackman noted that the series likely would have shifted (will shift?) back and forth across the Cowlitz River every other year in order to give each community a chance to host the non-league rivalry affair.
“That’s what we’ve been doing in recent years is holding the doubleheaders. It seems like it’s been a really good community event,” Blackman said.
In spite of the delay to the implementation of the foundation game system Blackman is confident that as soon as the extra games are back on the table the Monarchs will be figuring out how to make it happen for several sports.
Those extra games can be particularly helpful when a program is trying to keep traditional rivalries intact. Those efforts have become increasingly complicated in recent years as expanding league commitments shrink the window for those fan-friendly matchups to take place.
“It gives you an opportunity to play one more contest, which players and coaches like. It can become problematic because some of the schedules have become pretty tight,” Blackman said.
Foundation games were first approved by the WIAA Executive Board earlier this year. Before this week’s announcement by the WIAA, the plan had been for varsity teams to try out the foundation game system during the 2020-21 school year. After the inaugural year of foundation games, now pushed back by at least a year, the WIAA will consider expanding the format to include additional sports and levels of competition.
The fee to add a foundational game to the schedule will vary based on sport and school classification, with an apparent eye toward expected take at the gate.
For example, the game fee for 1B/2B volleyball, slopitch, soccer, fastpitch, and baseball is $50. Likewise, 1A/2A slowpitch, fastpitch, and baseball will cost their schools just $50 to add an extra game. Meanwhile, 1B/2B basketball will fetch a $175 foundational fee while their counterparts on the hardwood at 1A/2A level will have to fork over $200 to add a game. Accordingly, 3A/4A basketball games will fetch $225 for an extra contest, but slowpitch, fastpitch, and baseball, which rarely collect gate fees, will still cost bigger schools just $50 for an extra game.
A note from the WIAA added that each school will be responsible for all of the expenses incurred from the extra foundation game. However, schools will also be allowed to keep all revenue generated from those games, including ticket sales and concessions. Additionally, foundation games will count as a regular season contest and results will count for, or against, the team record and RPI standing.
Foundational contests will not be offered for team individual sports, at least under the original framework of the WIAA plan.
The Daily News will provide additional updates on prep sports in relation to COVID-19 as they become available.
