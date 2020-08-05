WIAA delays ‘foundation games’ until 2021-22

Mark Morris and Kelso are two area schools set to take advantage of the foundation game opportunities during the system’s inaugural school year. According to Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman, the Hilanders and Monarchs were set to play a boys and girls hoops doubleheader during the 2020-21 season. But the latest update from the WIAA has put the kibosh on that plan, at least for now.

Blackman noted that the series likely would have shifted (will shift?) back and forth across the Cowlitz River every other year in order to give each community a chance to host the non-league rivalry affair.

“That’s what we’ve been doing in recent years is holding the doubleheaders. It seems like it’s been a really good community event,” Blackman said.

In spite of the delay to the implementation of the foundation game system Blackman is confident that as soon as the extra games are back on the table the Monarchs will be figuring out how to make it happen for several sports.

Those extra games can be particularly helpful when a program is trying to keep traditional rivalries intact. Those efforts have become increasingly complicated in recent years as expanding league commitments shrink the window for those fan-friendly matchups to take place.