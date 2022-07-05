‘When the ball flies that fast, you want to see it’

Head 20 minutes east on Spirit Lake Highway, past Silver Lake, past the blip of civilization that holds the post office, the fire station, and Toutle Lake High School, and get off the main road to take a few selective turns, and you’ll find yourself in front of a long gravel driveway.

At the end of the driveway sits a house, next to the house a sloping lawn that’s smaller than it used to be. On the other side of a lawn, you’ll come to the long, gray structure the Cox family has dubbed the Lab.

The Lab is 80 feet long, maybe 20 feet in width. Gray metal paneling covers the outside walls. Inside, the wooden framing is still visible from the interior, as is more than a bit of foam sealant. The ground is covered by green artificial turf. On the short side, closest to the entrance are shelves, with spare balls, other equipment, and a batting dummy named Billy. Alongside one long wall is a rack of broken metal bats, on the other a white board with a simple reminder to always do stretch band work before throwing. The bulk of the room is taken up by a netted-off batting cage, with a portable mound and a pitching machine on one end, a batter’s box tarp on the other, and a hanging strike zone strung up.

The Lab hasn’t been a staple of Jackson Cox’s entire baseball career; he, his father Tug, and his brother (and default catcher) Connor built it during the early stages of the pandemic. But it’s housed his meteoric rise over the past two years as the hardest-throwing pitcher the town of Toutle has ever seen, who’s definitely probably not a serial killer, currently committed to play Pac-12 baseball, has shot up MLB draft boards into very real possibilities of a Day 1 selection in the MLB draft on July 17.

In less than one month’s time, Jackson Cox will have the decision of a lifetime to make, between playing college ball at the University of Oregon or taking a substantial signing bonus and entering the realm of professional baseball. He’ll take on that decision quietly, stoically, without much of any outward emotion, just as he’s taken on countless batters and innings on the field.

That’s kind of become his thing.

_____

When Cox was nine years old, in his own words, he threw “rainbows.”

The future Division I commit wasn’t the hardest thrower on his little league teams. But while his pitches needed a bit of extra air under them to make it all the way home, they made it there consistently, and while some of his teammates and opponents were busy peppering just about everything except the strike zone, he was learning a different lesson.

“We were stressed at an early age to throw strikes over throwing hard, Cox said. “Eventually, velocity pans out; you grow and put on size. It’s a lot harder to teach accuracy.”

Five years later, Cox took the hill for his first appearance in a Toutle Lake uniform, and the accuracy was there in 3 ⅓ shutout innings of one-hit relief.

At that point, Cox was a freshman sitting in the low 80s with his fastball — good for his level, great for his age, and noteworthy for his slight build, but far off from where he’d end up. There was still a lot to pan out, and oddly enough, it did so because a baseball season got canceled.

“The pandemic was actually the best thing for me,” Cox said.

With school gone online, he and his brother Connor could zip through their piles of remote work in the morning, then get out — outside to throw, to the weight room, or south to Vancouver to work with Jackson’s coach and trainer, Tyler Doran. When the state of Washington closed down all gyms, Doran made the trip out to Toutle for throwing sessions and workouts.

That’s when the Lab sprung up; Tug, Jackson, and Connor went out for frequent trips to Woodland, Longview, and Centralia to get materials, and in two months, they had a place to get work in, out of the rain.

“It was fun, hard work that we all did together,” Tug Cox said.

Between the Lab in Toutle, New Athlete Baseball’s facilities in Vancouver, and out-of-state travel tournaments, Cox’s development took off. In the first three months after the world shut down, the then-sophomore put on 40 pounds and cracked 90 miles an hour on the gun. Soon, he was sitting there consistently. By the time he reached the other end of that window in July 2020, Cox was committing to Oregon.

Baseball’s break in Washington lasted over a year. When it returned in the shortened 2021 season, it leapfrogged basketball in the WIAA calendar, and Cox, who previously featured heavily for the Ducks on the hardwood, hung up the basketball shoes to go straight from high high school baseball season to the summer circuit.

“I found it easier to gain weight during the winter, because I wasn’t running up and down a basketball court non-stop,” he said.

That’s also when he stopped playing infield on the days he didn’t pitch, focusing entirely on the mound. As a junior, he became the unquestioned ace of Southwest Washington, boasting a 0.57 ERA and a 0.083 batting average against in seven appearances.

And around that point, he made one more change, moving his arm slot up higher. Soon, scouts were coming up to him to talk about his breaking ball, and Cox quickly learned a lot about the concept of spin rate.

"Scouts kept telling me that it was consistently 3,000+,” he said. “I didn’t know if that was good until they were like, ‘Yeah Jackson, that’s pretty good.”

That’s when the draft hype really began. In August of last year, he went to San Diego for a week to play in the Area Code Games, pitching in front of “hundreds” of scouts.

“Just being a part of that, it felt like I was in that position where this is a possibility for me,” he said.

This past spring, the scouts came to him. Jackson Cox starts became an event in Toutle, with masses of middle-aged men doing their best to look nondescript and inconspicuous despite their speed guns, phones shooting video, and notepads. Since the season ended, Cox has stopped throwing for them and started talking to them, with interviews piled on top of each other and wave after wave of scouts driving through the backroads on the way to Mount Saint Helens to get one last read on him.

Earlier in June, Cox was invited to the MLB Draft Combine — not to throw, but to go through medical exams and do interviews. He fielded all sorts of questions from a handful of teams. One sticks out as the most absurd: Do you have any children, and are you a convicted criminal?

Right off the bat, no, he is not a father. To the second, well… he’s definitely never been convicted.

_____

Jump back to nine-year-old Jackson Cox. Shockingly enough, the fourth-grader was not the most emotionally mature person in the world.

“The early years of rookie baseball, it was rough,” said his father, Tug Cox. “He was definitely emotional. I would coach him; that never went well. When he was getting frustrated, I was getting frustrated. The eight-year-old year was kind of it, I said, ‘Ok, next year, you’re on your own.’

“We kind of got him to calm down, and then came back together the 10-year-old year and I coached him again, and that was the deal: ‘I’m not going to get frustrated with you and you’re not going to get frustrated with me.’”

Once that switch was flipped, it never unflipped. Jackson says he learned his stoic, hardworking nature from his father, but on the diamond, he’s taken it to a whole new level.

Which brings us to the whole criminal thing.

Jackson Cox doesn’t quite have the same sort of infamous stare down from the mound as Max Scherzer or Craig Kimbrel. His manner isn’t angry or violent; it’s impersonal, emotionless, the perfect combination of completely uncaring about who he’s facing and completely focused on what he’s about to do to them.

And after a few of those tough conversations as a little leaguer, he figured it out fast enough to earn himself a nickname that’s stuck with him since he was 14.

“My freshman year playing for my pitching coach, I walk off the mound after playing in an 18U tournament, playing with their college preps squad, he looks at me and goes, ‘Dude, you look like a serial killer,’” Cox said.

Now, down the thumb of his brand new glove, in gold stitching on black leather, bears the name he’s been called on the field ever since: Dexter, for the eponymous main character of the TV drama.

“Now I have to promise the scouts that I don’t actually kill people,’” Dext- er, Cox deadpans.

Nowhere did Dexter come out more than in Toutle Lake’s regional final this past postseason. Facing a Forks team he’d dominated in the 2021 district championship game, Cox heard chatter before and during the game from the Spartans and, pitching in front of an army of scouts at Castle Rock, unleashed his best performance in blue.

Six innings in, Cox had retired all 18 batters he’d faced. Two-thirds of his defense was simply out in the field to get a better view of the show; 13 Spartans went down via strikeout, three sent easy comebackers right to him, and two rolled over to Fisher Wassell at first base. No batter had gotten the ball in the air. Aside from the Cox brothers and Wassell, no Duck had to touch the ball.

And on the first truly warm, sunny day in the area this spring, Cox’s heater slowly ticked up, sitting around 95 before rising to 96, 97, and — once, maybe, sources aren’t official — 98.

The blip in the perfect game came on a mistake of his own, when he threw grounder No. 4 back at him over Wassell’s head with one out. There was time for one more strikeout — No. 15 on the day — before Connor walked out from behind the plate to give him a hug as Jackson stayed in Dexter mode slightly longer than normal.

“I wasn’t going to say anything to the dugout,” he said. “But the coach at third base was saying stuff, so I’d kind of be staring him down as I walked off in between innings. So I was just making sure I got off the field and I wasn’t going to look at him.”

____

The final numbers, of course, are insane. Jackson Cox threw 116 ⅓ innings in his three seasons of baseball at Toutle Lake. In those, he allowed 12 earned runs — half of those came in his freshman year — for a 0.72 career ERA. Over half of the 438 plate appearances against him ended with a strikeout, a rate that ticked up to over 61% his senior year, when he struck out 107 of the 175 poor souls sent out to face him. At the plate, Cox finished with nearly 50% more hits against the field (66) than the field did against him (46).

The stats — and more importantly, the arm talent behind them — did more than just turn Jackson Cox into a pitcher being projected as high as the second round of the upcoming draft. They turned his outings into must-see events in Cowlitz County. Tug Cox said that during the state tournament games, he had alumni who’d suited up for the Ducks in 1970 come to him, saying they were there to watch the new star. Jackson's mother, Julie, said she had customers at Drew's Grocery — where she's the manager — come up to her to say that they'd made the point of going to Toutle Lake games, despite never having been baseball fans before.

"When the ball flies that fast, you want to see it," said Connor. The younger Cox, who just finished his sophomore season, is on his fourth catcher's mitt; his older brother’s combination of pure heat and tumbling sliders has already worn through three.

Cox also attracted the attention of some of the rare few who can relate to the process he’s in now. He got to talk with Jason Schmidt, who turned an eighth-round pick out of Kelso in 1991 into a 14-year MLB career, this past spring to get his advice. More recently, Jeff Bailey, another Kelso alum who jumped straight to pro ball for a long career, reached out.

“It’s really nice of those guys to offer some insight,” Tug Cox said.

But even among his local historical peers, Cox is set to stand alone. According to Baseball Reference, there have been eight players in Cowlitz County to sign with a professional franchise after being drafted out of high school. Of those, only two went to current 2B schools — Kalama’s duo of Kyle Duncan and Jeromy Thomas, who were selected in the 46th and 75th rounds, respectively, in 1994.

Cox’s situation is unique to theirs, not the least because the current draft setup is capped at 20 rounds. Bailey, who the Marlins drafted in the second round 1997, is the highest pick ever from the county, but 25 years later, signing bonuses are in a whole other realm; all but five high schoolers taken in the top-100 picks last year earned seven figures to not go to college.

Three weeks from now, Jackson Cox is set to have a Baseball Reference page of his own. When he does, the website will get a new landing page — for Toutle Lake high school — and he’ll have a choice between a scholarship and three years of Division I baseball to refine his craft, or a signing bonus and a head-first plunge into the minor league system.

He’ll be far from home and the Cox Family Lab when he gets that call and makes his choice; the whole family will be in Arizona watching Connor play in a tournament.

Jackson Cox, or Dexter, no longer throws rainbows and he's is ready to move up after putting Toutle in bold on the national baseball map. But he’s not saying which route he'll be taking at this fork, and good luck trying to get a read off his poker face when he tells you that.

That’s kind of become his thing.

