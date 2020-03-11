Westerholm runs away with MVP honors at All-Star game

After besting his fellow Cardinal in their final time sharing the floor Richendollar said the game lived up to almost all of his expectations, and even eclipsed a few along the way.

“I definitely knew coming in that we were going to have a lot of fun and try to put up a lot of points,” Richendollar said. “I thought it might be a little more competitive than it was but I enjoyed the laid back style of play and all the running, for sure.”

No matter what side they were on, everyone in attendance agreed that Westerholm stole the show. That display included an impressive windmilling dunk down an open lane in the final minute of the contest.

“The MVP, he balled out. He was good. I thought he was just a big but he’s coordinated and he can ball,” Williamson noted.

“He just came out and started hitting three like crazy so I was very impressed with him,” Cline added.

“I didn’t think for how big he was that he’d be able to shoot from that far out,” conceded Richendollar.

And perhaps that newfound appreciation was the biggest take away of all from a game that pitted 1B players from the sticks against 2A players from the city.