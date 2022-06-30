West Coast League: Stacy drives in three, Black Bears stave off sweep

VICTORIA, British Columbia — The Cowlitz Black Bears avoided the sweep in their first of two cross-border series, beating Victoria 7-4 on Thursday.

Falling back into old habits, Cowlitz fell behind after starting slowly at the plate, but put runs on the board in three consecutive innings once it got going. On the hill, Jon Mocherman put up yet another quality start, and while the bullpen’s day started shaky, the back end settled things down in time to snap the Black Bears’ short skid.

Victoria’s Noah Takacs held Cowlitz scoreless over five innings, but after throwing 83 pitches, his day ended. The Black Bears celebrated his exit immediately, with Alec Arnone welcoming Josh Verdon to the game with a solo home run, and Nick Hovland putting the visitors in front on the very next pitch with a big fly of his own. A hit batter and an error later, Ethan Stacy doubled Cowlitz’s score with a two-run single to make it 4-1.

In the top of the seventh, the Black Bears loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single, and Cade McGee brought a run home on a sacrifice fly. An out later, Stacy came through again, knocking home another on a single. The Australian out of LCC finished his evening 3-for-4 at the plate — those three hits came in three consecutive innings — with a walk and three runs driven in.

Austin Smith added a single and a double in a 2-for-4 game with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Seth Sweet-Chick went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and an HBP; the infielder finished the three-game series with just one hit but nine free passes drawn.

Mocherman went six innings deep for the Black Bears, striking out three and allowing a run on four hits and two walks. Like its hosts, things went sideways for Cowlitz when it turned into a bullpen game, with Jacob Taggart letting three of the four batters he faced reach and all three coming around to score in the seventh. With the Black Bears’ lead down to 6-4 and the tying run on base with one out, Skyler Manelski rolled an inning-ending double play. He went on to work around an error in the bottom of the eighth for a clean frame, ending with a hit and a walk surrendered in 1 ⅓ innings.

After Cowlitz added a run on a dropped third strike, Longview native Alex Brady got the ninth with a three-run lead and gave up a run on two hits, but held strong with runners on base to earn the save.

The Black Bears will get on the ferry, leave Vancouver Island, and head into mainland Canada on Friday to open a three-game series with Kamloops. Cowlitz swept the NorthPaws in its first home series of the summer.

