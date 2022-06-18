West Coast League: Ridgefield downs Cowlitz with late comeback

RIDGEFIELD — The symmetry on the scoreboard didn’t spell anything good for Cowlitz Friday at the RORC.

When Ridgefield held the Black Bears scoreless, the Cowlitz pitchers were able to shut their hosts down. But in three of four frames that Cowlitz scored, they couldn’t put up the shutdown inning needed, and the Raptors’ final clap-back was a knockout blow in a 9-6 comeback win.

“We like what our bullpen’s doing,” first-year skipper Alan Embree said. “It’s just unfortunate how tonight went.”

Slotted into the leadoff spot in the Cowlitz order for the second straight night, Sam Canton found the hill behind the right field fence for the second time this weekend, taking Michael Lozano deep with two outs in the top of the eighth to put the Black Bears ahead 6-5. The outfielder out of Gonzaga stretched his current hitting streak to five games, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and three runs scored on the day.

But Alex Brady, coming out for his second inning of work, ran into trouble immediately in the bottom half of the frame. Two angles and a walk loaded the bases with one out for the top of the Ridgefield order, and Jake Tsukada shot the first pitch he saw into the outfield for an RBI single to tie things up. A five-pitch walk later, and the Raptors had the lead and ended Brady’s night. His replacement, Jadon Williamson, let two of his inherited runners score before getting out of the jam.

That big inning showed the Black Bears everything they struggled to do early, after multiple innings setting the table but failing to clear it.

“It’s unfortunate,” Embree said. “Early in the game you’re trying to get a feel, but I don’t know. I looked at it with the guys we had at the plate, I had confidence in them. It just didn’t happen.”

Right off the bat in the first inning, the Black Bears put Canton, Matthew Schwarz, and Halvorson all on with no outs, and while Nick Hovland brought Canton home on a sacrifice fly, that’d be it for the guests. In the fourth, Brock Bozett singled and got all the way to third on an error on a pickoff, then came home via an RBI groundout, but despite loading the bases again, Cowlitz could get nothing else out of it.

And both times the Black Bears scratched across their runs, the Raptors replied in kind. In the bottom of the first, Jacob Sharpe took Zach Ernisse deep for a solo home run, the lone blight on the lefty out of UC San Diego’s line. In the fourth, Skyler Manelski let up two infield singles, but that set the table for a Travis Welker knock to knot the game back up.

“I told the boys, the first and the fourth innings, we should’ve scored multiple runs,” Embree said. “Then we’re not in that situation. It was missed opportunities and untimely stuff.”

Aside from the homer, Ernisse looked solid in his Cowlitz debut, going three innings, walking a pair, and striking out a trio.

“I thought he threw very well, barring a changeup he left over the middle of the plate,” Embree said.

Calyn Halvorson stayed red-hot at the plate, finishing a triple shy of the cycle with a 3-for-5 night that included his team-leading fourth home run of the summer and his team-lead-tying fifth double. The homer — a three-run shot in the top of the sixth — was Cowltiz’s only run-scoring hit with runners in scoring position on the night and tied the game up after the Raptors took a brief lead with a three-run frame in the fifth.

Cowlitz and Ridgefield will get one more crack at each other to settle the weekend series, Sunday afternoon at the RORC.

