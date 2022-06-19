West Coast League: Raptors walk off to take series over Black Bears

RIDGEFIELD — No sooner had the Black Bears located and reattached the wheels to their bus, than they fell back off.

After coming back from a five-run deficit in the last two innings, Cowlitz couldn’t come all the way back to take the lead on a golden chance in the top of the ninth, then saw Ridgefield walk off 9-8 winners one batter into the bottom of the frame.

Trailing 8-3 going into the eighth inning, Cowlitz faced the situation that’s become a bit of a black hole early this season: bases loaded. The Black Bears chipped one run in on a wild pitch and scored another on an RBI groundout, but couldn’t do more.

In the ninth, they went into the same set-up on a leadoff single from Ben Ziegler, a walk from Sam Canton, and a pitch that hit Matthew Schwarz. Calyn Halvorson, Cowlitz’s hottest hitter this young season, finally got the knock the Black Bears needed, blooping a single into left — their first hit with the bases loaded in six chances this series — to score two and make it a one-run game. Austin Smith followed that with an RBI single, and the game was tied.

But after Cade McGree wore a pitch, the bases were juiced again, and this time went more along the lines of Cowlitz’s early-season pattern. Brock Bozett bounced an easy chopper to third to start an inning-ending 5-2-3 double play, and any hope of a late lead evaporated.

Seven pitches into the bottom of the ninth, Isaac Lovings ended things with a walk-off home run to dead center.

“I’m tired of close,” first-year coach Alan Embree said. “It’s time to finish them.”

It only took two tough innings to put the Black Bears in the hole in the first place.

After Raul Herrada followed a two-run top of the third with the shutdown inning the Black Bears couldn’t get Saturday, things looked like they might be different under the Sunday sun. But in the bottom of the fourth, a single and a walk set the table for Safea Mauai, who jacked his second home run of the day to put Ridgefield ahead 4-3.

In the fourth, Michael Schwarz took to the hill in relief, but after two quick outs put himself in a tough spot. A two-out single and a passed ball put a runner in scoring position, and a full-count fastball to Austin Caviness snuck up and in to catch the Ridgefield center fielder full in the upper lip, sending him to the turf.

After an extended break and the trainer leading Caviness off the field under his own power, Jacob Sharp re-started the game in a hurry, jumping on Schwarz’s first offering and lacing a two-run double. Mikey Kane was similarly impatient and brought home a run with a single, and while Schwarz kept Mauai in the yard in his third at-bat, a single and an error in the outfield made it 8-3.

“The way I look at it, he was just trying to get ahead and get through the inning,” Embree said. “It’s a momentum thing."

The freshman out of LCC, who earned second-team all region honors in the NWAC after boasting a 2.20 ERA this spring, has had a tougher time of it as a Black Bear, allowing 11 earned runs in 5 ⅓ innings so far this summer.

Herrada finished with four runs allowed on four hits — two big flies to Mauai, and two knocks to the rest of the Raptors combined.

Brandon Wedge settled things down with three innings of shutout relief, allowing a lone hit and one walk.

Halvorson went 4-for-5 to lead the Cowlitz order, finishing his weekend at the RORC with eight knocks in three games. Ziegler added a trio of singles of his own at the bottom of the order, and Smith had two knocks.

Having dropped back-to-back series after taking their first three of the summer, the Black Bears will return to Story Field on Monday to open a six-game homestand, hosting Edmonton for three before welcoming Bend later in the week.

