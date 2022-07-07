West Coast League: Offense does enough early, Black Bears take one from Pickles

PORTLAND — They didn’t overwhelmingly flip the switch, pass completely with flying colors, or run away with anything. But the Black Bears showed a whole lot of things that had been missing at the plate Thursday, avoiding a sweep across the Columbia with a 4-2 win over Portland at Walker Stadium.

Five separate Black Bears logged multiple hits, with the Cowlitz lineup racking up 12 knocks after getting just 10 over the first two games of the series. After managing just one run in the first 18 innings of the set, they put up four in the first four innings.

“I would’ve taken a couple more insurance runs, but I’ll take the 12 hits,” head coach Alan Embree said.

In a change up from recent trends, the Black Bears got their offense going early, both setting the table and cashing in with runners on base.

Cade McGee took the first pitch of the top of the second inning off his body, then went to second base on a John Oleson walk, and scored on an Aaron Parker single into right field. Just like that, the Black Bears had their first lead of the series.

Two quick outs ended the Cowlitz half of the second after just a run, but breaking another trend, the guests stacked good innings together. Back at the plate for the third, Ben Zeigler doubled to the wall to lead off, and Calyn Halvorson jumped on a 2-0 offering to bring him home. Two batters later with the bases loaded, John Oleson chopped a ball that bounced off either a glove or a runner’s leg on the left side of the infield, and reached safely when Jackson Van De Brake picked it up and looked everywhere except first, with another run coming home.

“It was good to see the boys make adjustments tonight from last night,” Embree said. “I thought they were a little more fastball-friendly swinging tonight, and we didn’t really get deep in counts. We were aggressive early which was key.”

Brock Bozett made it three scoring frames in a row when he pulled a shot into the bullpen in left field, Cowlitz’s first home run of the series, in the top of the fourth.

Halvorson and Oleson both went 2-for-4 with a walk apiece, with Zeigler, Parker, and Nick Hovland going 2-for-5. Cae McGee went hitless, but drew two walks and wore his HBP to reach base three times.

On the hill, Jon Mocherman gave the Black Bears five innings for the fourth start in a row, becoming the first Cowlitz pitcher to reach 30 innings this summer. His only trouble spot came in the bottom of the third, when the Pickles loaded the bases, but he got out of it with the only run coming home on a double play, before rolling another groundout. The lefty only struck out one, but earned the win.

“He’s that consistent guy, we know what we’re going to get out of him,” Embree said. “He’s going to go five, six innings, he’s going to keep us close, and he’s going to give us a chance to win.”

Embree went to his R.A. Long contingent for relief, with Jadon Williamson going 1 ⅔ innings but leaving with a pair of runners on base. Alex Brady entered and gave up an RBI double on his first pitch, but induced an easy fly to get out of the jam.

Then, the LCC alum decided to take the game all the way home; Embree said he was prepared to unload his bullpen for a win, but Brady dispatched the Pickles in order in the eighth, then did the same in the ninth. He finished with four strikeouts in 2 ⅓ innings of work, earning his third save of the season.

Cowlitz will make its return to Story Field on Friday, opening up a series with Springfield. The Black Bears took two of three from the Drifters to open the season on the road.