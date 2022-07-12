West Coast League: Nine pitchers combine to throw two-hitter, Black Bears take out Nighthawks

The Black Bears celebrated the grandest bullpen day possible with a parade of pitchers, one after the other, and the offense commemorated the occasion with three crooked numbers in a 14-4 non-league win over the Northwest Star Nighthawks.

With two games against NW Star sandwiched between off days filling a four-day gap in Cowlitz’s West Coast League schedule, first-year skipper Alan Embree wanted to get a whole bunch of guys worked out, and went in planning to use a new arm every inning.

So it went. Starting with Zack Ernisse in the top of the first, the Black Bears let nine pitchers get their three outs, get a high five from catcher Louie Albrecht and a handshake from Embree, and spend the rest of the game watching from the dugout as reliever and reliever hopped over the short wall in left field to get their reps in.

After Ernisse, Embree went to Raul Herrada and Jon Mocherman, the two starters who would have been due to throw Thursday and Friday. With Ryan Hardman and Cade McGee still resting from previous starts, Andrew Del Biaggio kicked off the reliever portion of the game in the fourth. He was followed by — take a deep breath — Ryan Rembisz, Skyler Manelski, Bailey Roberson, Jadon Williamson, and Alex Brady, all of whom put up zeroes.

“That was nice,” Embree said. “Getting guys work, experimenting with some stuff. A couple innings didn’t go so well, but a few went well.”

All told, nine of the 18 active pitchers on the Cowlitz roster threw Tuesday. Actually, 10 did, with Mike Miller — who made his Black Bears’ debut last Sunday against Springfield — going back to the farm team to start for Nighthawks.

Herrada had the easiest night of the nine, only needed five pitches to get a fly out, a ground out, and a pop-up in the second, after which Embree promptly told him to run back to the bullpen and throw 10 more pitches.

“He seems to be like a swiss-army knife on the mound for us,” Embree said.

Roberson was close behind him, throwing just eight pitches in the seventh.

Ernisse allowed one run and Mocherman gave up three, but the actual bullpen part of the bullpen day threw up six shutout frames. Those two both walked three batters, but the other seven only allowed to issue one free pass combined, when Manelski hit a batter.

“It wasn’t just getting in their work; they looked good,” Embree said.

The nonet of Black Bears on the mound combined for 15 strikeouts — the lone man not to log a punchout was naturally Herrada, who didn’t throw enough pitches for one — with seven finishing with two apiece. Mocherman allowed one hit, a 2-RBI single from former Black Bear Caden Parker that briefly put the guests ahead in the third inning, and Williamson gave up the second but worked around it.

Rembisz officially earned the win, his first of the season.

Embree also took the chance to shuffle in a few different faces in the lineup. Travis Wiese, who’s made six bullpen appearances for Cowlitz this summer, got to start in the field for the third time and took advantage, finishing the evening 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Cade McGee, another two-way player, added two doubles and two singles along with three runs scored and four more driven in.

Brady Majewski made his first start of the season at shortstop and also drove a run home with an RBI single. Albrecht, still racking up innings after missing three weeks due to injury, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Falling into a 1-0 hole quickly, Cowlitz put up a three-spot in the bottom of the second on a McGee RBI double, a NW Star error, and a Weise RBI single. The Nighthawks came right back with their big inning against Mocherman, but from there, it would be all Black Bears. Cowlitz brought in five runs in the fifth, before blowing things open with a six-run eighth.

NW Star helped its host’s cause with four errors; just seven of Cowlitz’s 14 runs ended up being earned.

The Black Bears will get one game against the Nighthawks — their last non-league matchup of the summer — at Story Field on Wednesday.