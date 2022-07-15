West Coast League: Nathan Noss brings inspiration to Star-Spangled Banner

There are countless expressions that have been passed down through the years telling people to take advantage of the opportunities they are given in life, but those messages often go unheeded until it's too late.

Nathan Noss doesn’t fall into that category.

Noss, who was born with cerebral palsy that has impacted his motor function leaving him unable to walk, demonstrated his trademark zest for life on Tuesday when he sang the Star-Spangled Banner at David Story Field before the Cowlitz Black Bears took the field for a home game.

But two years ago, the thought of getting out into the community seemed more daunting for Noss, who was bedridden for two years due to health problems. But thanks to help from Rebecca “Becky” Bernhardt and her Community Access Reaching Everyone (CARE) Program, Noss has been able to enhance his involvement in the community slowly but surely until the spotlight was all his earlier this week.

“Without (CARE) and Becky, I wouldn’t be in this situation,” Noss said.

Noss, 40, is no stranger to singing. As a Mark Morris High School student, Noss sang with the school choir and has branched out to tryout for a spot on America’s Got Talent three separate times.

“It is a passion of mine. My grandma (Beryl Miller) was always one that told me to sing because she always said that I had a lot of charisma,” Noss said. “I might not be able to physically show it, but this would be my way of showing it out.”

As far as the National Anthem goes, Noss had previous experience singing before a wrestling event, as he’s a self-proclaimed professional wrestling super fan.

“I’ve sang at church and I’ve sang at a wrestling show,” he said. “I’m a big pro wrestling fan so I’ve done some wrestling stuff and sang there.”

Noss credits the CARE Program for a large part of helping set up his spot singing the National Anthem.

“They’re the ones that gave me the idea, then I contacted the Black Bears to figure out what I would need to do and so they had me send in an audition video,” Noss said.

After his pipes were approved, Noss was officially in for a night moonlighting at the diamond. But Mother Nature called — as it has so many times this baseball season — and rained out his first scheduled appearance back in June. That delay proved to be no matter as Noss waited patiently for his time to come again on Tuesday.

Although Noss credits many members of the CARE team, Bernhardt said he deserves a share of the credit for making things happen.

“Nathan’s pretty good about being a spokesperson for himself,” Bernhardt said. “He has no problem asking for things or calling and making his own calls in his room at the Frontier (Rehabilitation Center). He’s amazing.”

With the help of TLC Medical Transport, Noss and his mother, Donna Noss, made the trip from Frontier Extended Care Center to David Story where he was wheeled out near the first base line to belt out the Anthem pregame.

“I was feeling pretty good. I got a little nervous when I realized how many people were out there,” Noss said. “But you’ve just got to go with it.”

Noss isn’t limiting his voice to the Black Bears and he’s got his eyes set on going bigger and better still.

“I actually would love to sing for the Mariners or the Blazers, obviously that’s like the big time,” Noss said.

Noss also said he’d jump at the chance to perform at WrestleMania if it comes to Seattle.

But Noss’ vocals aren’t going to be limited to singing. Noss is currenlty working on a podcast with the Cowlitz Podcast Network called “From the Chair with Nathan Noss” where he’ll partner with D.L. Striker and focus on professional wrestling and other sports.

While he was singing on Tuesday, it was blatantly obvious that Noss doesn’t have a history of letting any obstacles deter him, a trait that the people around him have noticed as well.

“He could be one that could be cynical and could be griping about everything with what life’s dealt him, but he’s not,” Bernhardt said. “He’s taking advantage (of the opportunity) to be the best he can.”

Noss hopes his experiences and new adventures can inspire others like him, refusing to be held down by what others would consider insurmountable obstacles.

“Never let what your condition is dictate who you are,” Noss said. “I might be in the chair, but I dictate who I am. This chair is just how I get around.”

But Noss’ words don’t just resonate with people impacted by health conditions that make day-to-day tasks more challenging. His advice can be taken by anyone that needs a wakeup call to start living their best life today.

“Life’s too short,” he said. “You can’t sit back and wait for life to meet up with you, you have to go out and figure out what life’s got for you to give.”