West Coast League makes plans for ‘weird’ summer season

The WCL commissioner is not satisfied with simply hunkering down, either.

“We as a league are looking for things we can do to not only prepare for the season, but also to help. Are we gonna make a huge difference? Who knows? But we can make a small difference,” Neyer said. “I think we will make a small difference. At this moment, that’s probably the best we can do. But maybe tomorrow we’ll think of something to make a big difference. Who knows? But you gotta keep thinking that way.”

Even so, the WCL is in the midst of a 30-day wait-and-see window right now.

Farah said if May rolls around and things are still bad, then cancellations could be in order. But, if things have improved substantially by May, the season would potentially continue as planned. Or, could wind up delayed. The WCL is still working out the logistics of a late-start to the season.

“We’re considering alternative schedules to see how late we can start to get in part or all of the season,” Farah said. “Right now we’re still working to get Opening Day ready.”

Additionally, the COVID-19 induced cancellations of college baseball seasons across the country has also created a supply and demand situation for players that doesn’t usually happen.