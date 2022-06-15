West Coast League: Knights take series with low-scoring win over Black Bears

The Corvallis pitching staff befuddled the Cowlitz lineup for the second straight night, keeping the Black Bears quiet in a 4-2 win Wednesday that gave the Knights the three-game series at Story Field.

The Bears struck out eight times as an order and logged just four hits — none of which came with runners on base. Cowlitz went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, scored both of its runs on productive outs, and left five men on. After roaring back to make it a close game against the Corvallis bullpen Tuesday, the Black Bears went down in order in each of the last three innings against Knights closer Chase Reynolds.

And when Cowlitz did barrel balls up, things still went Corvalls’ way. In the bottom of the sixth, Alec Arnone got all of a ball to left-center. Two feet closer to the line, and it would have snuck out over the low wall in front of the bullpen, but as it was it banged halfway up the higher fence for a double. The next inning, Aaron Parker sent a ball out the same way, but Logan Johnstone robbed the UCSB Gaucho of a home run that would have tied the game.

“It stings,” Cowlitz skipper Alan Embree said. “These games are the ones that hurt me the most. That sort of line, that’s the ones I have sleepless nights over.”

The tough night at the plate took away from a bounceback outing for the Cowlitz staff.

Carson Angeroth returned to Story Field for his second season as a Black Bear but struggled out of the gate, walking two of the first three batters in the first inning and letting both score — along with another Knight — in a three-run frame.

After that, though, Angerouth clicked into form, throwing four shutout frames and retiring nine of the last 10 batters he faced. The Umpqua Community College and Dixie State-bound pitcher finished with five innings thrown on 86 pitches, giving up the three runs on four hits and three walks.

“He got stronger as he went on,” Embree said. “He struggled at first, and then settled in really well. He started attacking the zone, and when you start attacking the zone, good things happen.”

With the deficit down to one run, Embree gave the ball to LCC alum Alex Brady to start the sixth, and lefty continued his dominant start to the summer, allowing his first walk of the season but little else in two innings of work. The outing ended on a sour note, when a hard hopper got past John Oleson at first for a two-base error.

That was Cowlitz’s second error of the game, and was immediately followed by its third, when Skyler Manelski, fresh out of the bullpen, mishandled a sacrifice bunt to set up the Knights’ fourth run.

And with the way the hitting went Wednesday, a two-run lead was more than enough for Corvallis.

“It’s one of those things where you have to snap out of it and get going,” Embree said. “Get back to the basics and what made us earlier in the season. It’s simplify, not add.”

Sam Canton had the best day at the plate for the Black Bears, going 2-for-4 and scoring one of the two runs. Arnone had his double, and Ben Zeigler logged Cowlitz’s only other knock.

With their first true skid of the season now at three games, the Black Bears will try to avoid the sweep against the defending league champions in their series finale at Story Field on Thursday.

“Things will get better,” Embree said. “I’m confident in this group of boys; we’re just going through a bit of a lull.”

