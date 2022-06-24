West Coast League: 'Frustrating' call gives Bend go-ahead run over Cowlitz

A wild finish that left both nearly everyone at Story Field between baffled and outraged ended with Bend taking the first game of its three-game series against the Black Bears, 8-7.

But the focus come the final out wasn’t on an Elk or a Black Bear, but on home plate umpire Nick Hudlow, who got an earful in both ears multiple times over a rough final inning that ended with Cowlitz skipper Alan Embree getting an official warning instead of a full ejection not for lack of trying.

“I pride myself on being professional,” Embree said. “It’s just frustrating.”

The drama — beyond everyday issues with a strike zone call here or there — began in the top of the ninth, when Skyler Manelski’s outing ended after a single by former Black Bear Wilson Weber. Embree turned to closer Jadon Williamson to Beau Sylvester, but the LCC reliever struggled with his command. Three pitches in, he’d thrown three balls, but some confusion with the scoreboard, Hudlow accidentally announced a 2-1 count. A foul ball later, and Williamson got another strike, making the Black Bears expect Sylvester to go back to the dugout having struck out. When he didn’t, and Hudlow didn't call him out, chaos erupted, which was only settled when the official scorer left the press box and walked down to yell out that the count should indeed be full. On the very next pitch, Sylvester drew a walk.

Three batters and two outs later, the bases were full of Elks for Michael Ball, who went to a full count before taking a pitch that nobody in green and orange could imagine being any more perfect. It was called a ball, forcing Weber home from third, and the Elks had their lead for good.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Black Bears put a runner on when Matthew Schwarz singled, but pinch hitter Alec Arnone struck out looking on a borderline call, and Embree made his way halfway out of the dugout to be heard one last time.

"You’ve got to protect your players, and I hit my limit,” he said. “That was a damn shame. The boys played well.”

Manelski — who allowed the go-ahead run to reach base in the first place — took the hard-luck loss, going an inning and a third.

Jon Mocherman allowed nine hits — including a pair of homers — in five innings. His first frame was defined by an inability to finish off plus-counts, resulting in two runs coming home, and he gave up leadoff big flies in the second and third, but then settled down to toss two shutout innings, and left the game in line for the win.

“Jon didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he gutted through five innings for us and gave us the opportunity to extend a little bit,” Embree said. “Not being as sharp as he’s normally been, he knows that. But we were still in the game.”

Aside from a lone manufactured run in the first, Cowlitz’s entire offense came in a six-run fifth inning. Eleven Black Bears came to the plate, with Sam Canton and Austin Smith driving home runs with singles, Calyn Halvorson curling a 2-RBI double into the corner in left field, and Schwarz capping things off with a two-run single.

Schwarz led the Black Bears with a 3-for-4 outing and added a walk to his line. From the bottom of the order turning things over to the top, Ben Zeigler, Canton, and Smith all had two-hit days in a row.

Outside of the one big inning, though, the Black Bears were plagued again by the inability to get the big hit in prime situations. Cowlitz loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and had runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth, but couldn’t do anything with the chances.

“I thought we had decent approaches,” Embree said. “We just felt kind of handcuffed at the plate.”

The loss sets Cowlitz’s record back to 9-10, putting the Black Bears under .500 for the first time this summer. They’ll go back out against the Elks on Saturday night, with Hudlow in the field and field umpire Vinny Mariani set up behind the plate.

