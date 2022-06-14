West Coast League: Ex-Seahawk coming to WCL

The Port Angeles Lefties can now claim a feat that both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants failed at: signing Golden Tate.

Tate, who won a super bowl with the Seahawks and finished with over 46 touchdowns in a decade-spanning NFL career, announced Tuesday that he would be catching a different type of ball this summer. Signing with the West Coast League’s Lefties — and starting for them Tuesday night — he became the first former NFL player to suit up for the PNW summer collegiate league.

In the summer of 2008, then-UW sophomore Jake Locker played 10 games for the Bellingham Bells. Two years later, Oregon State’s Jordan Poyer suited up for seven with the Corvallis Knights. The two went on to be drafted into the NFL — Locker in the first round in 2011 by the Tennessee Titans, Poyer in the seventh round in 2013 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tate played baseball for his first three years of high school, and was a two-sport athlete at Notre Dame for his first two years in South Bend. The Diamondbacks selected him in the 42nd round of the 2007 draft as a senior out of Pope John Paul II High School (Hendersonville, Tenn.), and the Giants took him in the 50th round in 2010, but he didn’t sign either time, instead going on to be a unanimous All-American for the Fighting Irish as a wideout.

Tate left Notre Dame before his senior year, and the Seahawks picked him up in the 2010 NFL Draft.

After four seasons with Seattle — including a Super Bowl run in 2013 — Tate went to Detroit, where he was a Pro Bowler in 2014. He went on to play five seasons with the Lions, and ranks fifth in Detroit franchise history in receptions and seventh in receiving yards.

“We’re all excited to see Golden wearing a Lefties uniform,” West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer said in a statement. “Considering his ties to the Pacific Northwest and his tremendous NFL career, we know our fans will love watching him. And his teammates will certainly benefit from seeing how hard a world-class athlete works toward the same thing they’re all working toward: a professional baseball career.”

Port Angeles is currently scheduled to make its only trip to Cowlitz County of the summer from July 15-17, when the Black Bears host the Lefties at Story Field.

Cowlitz general manager Gus Farah did not offer comment as to whether the Black Bears intend on signing a former Pro Bowler of their own to match.

