West Coast League: Drifters come back, overtake Black Bears

The Black Bears’ return to Story Field after a nine-game road trip started off on a high note, but this time, the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead when the bats quieted back down, in a 6-5 loss to Springfield on Friday.

“We scored, they scored two,” first-year head coach Alan Embree said. “We scored again, they scored two. It is what it is. We were in a position, and we came up short.”

Cowlitz jumped out to a 4-0 lead on the back of a three-run second inning, and added to it in the third. But after that fourth run came home, Raul Herrada ran into on the hunt for a shutdown inning, and the relievers behind him wouldn’t have an easier time of it.

Herrada allowed two runs in the top of the fourth, and Carson Angeroth gave up two more in the fifth to tie things up.

Brandon Wedge settled things down with a pair of shutout frames, and stood in line for the win after John Oleson singled Austin Smith home to put the Black Bears back in front in the bottom of the seventh. He put a pair of runners on to start the eighth, though, and both came around to score when Skyler Manelski gave up a bases-loaded single to put the guests ahead for the first time.

Instead, Wedge ended up taking the loss, with a pair of runs allowed on a hit and two walks in 2 ⅓ innings of relief.

Herrada and Angeroth both surrendered two runs as well, the former on four hits and two walks in 3 ⅓ innings, the latter on five hits in 1 ⅔.

After starting the season with a late-arriving offense that took its time to settle in, Cowlitz has flipped completely of late. That Oleson RBI was the team’s first run scored after the fourth inning five games, but the Black Bears couldn’t add another down late.

“We’re just not getting the timely hitting,” Embree said. “We need to be a little bit more aggressive than we’ve been. I think we’re taking too many good pitches and having to fight off pitches.”

A day after saying he would’ve taken more runs but was happy with 12 hits, Embree had a similar situation Friday; the Black Bears outhit Springfield 13-11, with four players finishing with multi-hit days, but left 12 runners on base and came up short in the one column that matters.

“Thirteen and five (runs), you’d like to see a few more runs on there, cash in on those opportunities,” Embree said.

Brock Bozett led the way with a 3-for-4 outing at the plate, complete with a run scored and an RBI.

Calyn Halvorson drove in a run during the Black Bears’ three-run second, becoming the first player in the West Coast League this summer to reach 30 RBIs.

Smith and Sam Canton both went 2-for-5. Brady Majewski made his return to the lineup, appearing for Cowlitz for the first time since June 8, and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored at the bottom slot of the order.

Springfield’s Dylan O’Connor, who came in out of the bullpen to get the Drifters out of the bottom of the second, ended up throwing 5 ⅓ innings of long relief and earned the win after allowing two runs.

Cowlitz will look to even the series back up at Story Field on Saturday afternoon, then cap it off with a Sunday day game.