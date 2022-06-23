West Coast League: Cowlitz starts slow, drops series to Edmonton

After getting shut out 1-0 on Tuesday, the Black Bears’ hitting hangover carried into Wednesday’s rubber match with Edmonton. Black Bears were held scoreless for seven innings and despite some life at the plate in the latter innings, the Riverhawks picked up a 7-4 win to take the series.

“It’s just a matter of timely hitting,” Cowlitz coach Alan Embree said. “The boys had been hitting really well.”

Both teams were shut down at the dish early and held each other scoreless for six full frames. Zach Ernisse set the Black Bears up with a solid start by holding the Riverhawks scoreless on three hits until he hit his pitch count, making way for Brandon Wedge to take over in the fourth.

“Wedge has just done a good job filling in in that middle spot and we felt like we had enough arms to get us through the end of the game, we just came up a little short,” Embree said.

But after Wedge, Travis Weise had a tougher go of it and took the loss by after surrendering the first run of the game on a double off the bat of Clayton Loranger.

The run broke the dam for the Riverhawks, who tacked on three more in both the eighth and ninth, but Cowlitz finally pieced things together to crack the goose egg in the bottom of the eighth. Nick Hovland came on to pinch hit and singled to the five hole where Same Canton later knocked him in on a single to the right side. Calyn Halvorson also found one through to between first and second to knock in Ben Zeigler.

The Black Bears needed five runs to stay alive in the ninth, and got things going with a one-out single from Zeigler that scored Hovland and Brock Bozett, but Cowlitz couldn’t piece anything more together.

“I love our lineup,” Embree reiterated in spite of the slow starts at the plate. “We’ve run the bases well, we take advantage of the other team’s mistakes and they didn’t make any mistakes the last two nights so we didn’t get that big break.”

Cowlitz could also benefit from some clutch hits with two outs, Embree said, and focus on other things to stay within striking distance.

“We’ve got to find a way to keep them from scoring as well. When we put up a couple, we’ve got to stop them,” Embree said. “We’ve got to hold runners better. We just had that meeting with the boys and (it’s about the) little things.”

After registering only two hits in seven innings, the Black Bears managed to finish with eight for the game, led by Halvorson who went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bozett finished 2-for-4 and Hovland made his presence felt in just two at-bats, going 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.

Cowlitz (9-9) has now dropped their third consecutive series, but Embree still has a positive outlook on his team and where they are heading.

“It is a flush and go mentality,” he said. “As frustrating as it is, it can be a weird ‘we won the last nine games just like we lost the other nine games’ sort of thing.”

Slumps are a part of baseball for both individuals as well as teams. Sometimes coaches need to give their players a wakeup call or find a way to shift the attitudes in the dugout and generate positive momentum, but Embree doesn’t see any problems in that regard.

“The mood in the dugout is great,” he said. “I’ve got a good group of boys, they want to play ball. It’s just about finding a way to win.”

The Black Bears get Thursday off before opening a three-game series with the Bend Elks at David Story Field on Friday where they'll look to snap their three-series skid. In the meantime, Embree told his players to “go enjoy your off day, reset, and we’re going to expect more out of you.”

