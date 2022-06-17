West Coast League: Cowlitz bounces back with win at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — So the cure to the Black Bears’ ails at the plate may have just been a change of scenery.

Cowlitz came south stinging from its sweep at the hands of league-leading Corvallis, but arriving at Ridgefield to open a three-game set, it got its turn to dish out the hurt, downing the Raptors 8-1 at the RORC.

“After the past four games, they could’ve been down and they could’ve just settled in, and they didn’t,” skipper Alan Embree said. “They came out and they were aggressive tonight.”

It took Cowlitz one inning to match its hit total from its 9-0 loss in the series finale against the Knights. It took three batters to outdo its scoring output from that game, and eight frames to surpass its run total from the entire series against Corvallis.

Meanwhile, Jon Mocherman took the run support and ran with it, spinning the Black Bears’ best start of the young season.

“He said he wanted to expand his pitch count and go deeper into games, and we’re slowly doing that,” Embree said. “For me not to have to take him out in the middle of an inning, it shows he was around the zone all night.”

The lefty out of Riverside Community College put up six innings to go deeper than any Cowlitz starter yet this summer, allowing just a pair of hits and two walks. He got stronger as the night went on, logging five of his nine strikeouts in his final two innings of work. Of his punchouts, six came looking, as the Raptors found themselves staring at inside fastball after inside fastball in two-strike counts.

"I said in the dugout, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen (that)," Embree said. "He was spotting up when he needed to."

Trying to regain their mojo early, the Black Bears played to their strength early with speed. Sam Canton dropped down a perfect bunt on the very first pitch of the game, and a batter later came wheeling all the way around from first on a gapper of a double off the bat of Calyn Halvorson. A batter after that, UW’s own Nick Hovland celebrated his debut in orange with an RBI single to give Mocherman all the run support he’d need before he’d even taken the hill.

“You have to put some pressure on the defense right away and let them know you’re here and you're going to be aggressive,” Embree said.

Brock Bozett got the Black Bears back onto the board in a similar way in the fourth, legging out a high chopper for an infield single, and going from first to third on a steal and an error. Louie Albrecht rolled a ball through the right side, and Cowlitz added a run to its lead.

The Black Bears finished with three steals, and their speed wreaked havoc on the Ridgefield defense, which commited five errors.

Then in the later innings, Cowlitz found its power. After a Matthew Schwarz single and a Halvorson walk to lead off the fifth, Alec Arnone turned on one to deposit it over the wall in left field to double the visitors’ lead at 6-0.

“It was good to see us put some hits together and score some run,” Embree said. “That kind of broke it open for us.”

Sam Canton — who led the Black Bears with a 2-for-5 outing at the plate — increased the lead with a solo home run in the eighth, before Cowlitz added one more on a double hit-and-run that ended up in Ridgefield’s fifth and final error.

Bailey Roberson tossed two innings of relief, losing the shutout in the eighth, and LCC’s Jadon Williamson wrapped things up in the ninth, striking out two.

The Black Bears will face off against Ridgefield again Saturday evening, before capping off the three-game series at the RORC Sunday afternoon.

