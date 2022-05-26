West Coast League: Cowlitz Black Bears bring in Alan Embree to skipper team in 13th season

It took a gaggle of self-proclaimed “idiots” to break the legendary curse of the Bambino in bean town so it stands to reason the Cowlitz Black Bears had to go out and get one of their own. Trying to ward off anything unlucky in their 13 season as Longview’s boys of summer, the Black Bears will have Alan Embree on the top step calling the shots in his first season as Black Bears skipper.

If a southpaw from Prairie High School can help to push the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship after nearly a century of disappointment then just imagine what he can do for a team looking to turn the corner in a competitive and expanding West Coast League. At least that’s what Cowlitz general manager Gus Farah had in mind when he hired the former big league southpaw.

“We’re excited about those 882 appearances in the pros,” Farah said. “Alan is somebody that multiple (people) in our organization know. We talked to him last year when we ended up hiring Brian Burres; the timing just wasn’t right for him.”

Last season Embree coached in an independent league out of Salem. Previously he’s held the position of pitching coach for the WCL rival Bend Elks

Embree’s hiring represents the latest change at the top since longtime Black Bears manager Grady Tweit retired in 2020. Despite the rotisserie of managers over the last few years, Farah pushes back against the notion that the Black Bears have lost their stability in the dugout along with their mojo at the box office, noting that the hiring of former MLB pitcher Brian Burress as the Black Bears skipper before last season was going to be a one-and-done situation from the get go.

“This is only like our fifth coach, it just happened that three of them were in the last three years,” Farah said. “We’d like somebody who would stick around and stay for a long time… If you look at the landscape around the league, three years is (a long time).”

Player turnover is another built-in aspect of the West Coast League as players from colleges all over the country try to play their way to the next level, wherever and whenever that might be.

This season the Black Bears are banking on selling some extra seats with the help of some local talent; Jackson Cox of Toutle Lake.

But how many appearances Cowlitz will be able to milk from the University of Oregon commit and MLB draft prospect remains to be seen. With his senior season with the Fighting Ducks set to wrap up this weekend, Cox will soon be turning his eyes to his next step, and with the MLB draft looming in July he may try to leverage a few starts in the WCL in hopes of boosting his already impressive draft stock.

“We’ll see if Jackson makes it. His draft eligibility is an issue… people like him,” Farah said. “We’d like to have him all summer. He’s local and he’s exciting.”

Aside from the new local talent, the Black Bears have a handful of familiar faces set to return to David Story Field for another run under the summer sun, including Matthew Schwarz of Lower Columbia College. This season, Schwarz will be bringing along his brother Michael, another Red Devil, for some good old fashioned wood bat summer baseball.

“We like the players that we’re bringing back,” Farah said. “Somebody asked me today at lunch, ‘Well, which are the good kids?’ That’s tough in this league. You’re not necessarily getting the star. You’re getting prospects who might not have found it all yet.”

Another new addition to the Black Bears’ roster this summer will be Nick Miller, a Kelso graduate who spent the spring patrolling the middle of the infield for LCC.

This summer the WCL will welcome new franchises from Nanaimo, Kamloops, Edmonton and Springfield, while welcoming back Victoria and Kelowna following two seasons of COVID-19 related absence.

“I think it’s momentum, man. There’s the three new Canadian teams and there’s Springfield and I think you’re going to keep seeing more growth as time goes on,” Farah said. “I don’t think Canada is potentially done with growth. I think it’s showing that people want to keep joining.”

After this summer at the ballpark there could very well be change in the works for the Black Bears. This season is the final campaign under the current agreement between Lower Columbia College and Cowlitz for the use of David Story Field. However, Farah seems confident the Black Bears will have to find a new home.

“We’re in a renewal year and I think what we’re both asking each other is what is the future of the park? I think everyone would like to see that park get fixed up for them,” Farah said. “We have a good relationship there. We don’t have any hiccups at this point that we’re worried about… The renewal is going to be done. It’s just a matter of how long.”

The Black Bears are set to open their season on June 1 against the Ridgefield Raptors at The RORC. Their first home series is slated to begin June 6 with a game against the expansion Kamloops Northpaws, starting at 6:35 p.m.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame

The Black Bears are hosting several special events during the course of the season and right at the top of that list is the bi-annual appearance of country musician Cort Carpenter to croon for the fans. Carpenter, who graduated from Kelso and played baseball at LCC, has proven to be a fan favorite over the years. Now on the Nashville track, Carpenter will perform a full concert following the final out against Port Angeles Lefties.

According to Farah the Black Bears will be hosting their ever popular Fireworks Night one week later.

Room and Board

Cowlitz is seeking additional host families to help house players for the summer. After the canceled season of 2020 the Black Bears spent all of last season recruiting new help from within the community, but with a roster comprised of players primarily from way out of town, there is always a need to expand the roster of families willing to welcome a ballplayer or two.

“Finding new ones last year to sustain and get new blood in there was really important,” Farah said.

Ticket Stubs

According to Farah, ticket sales for Black Bears “didn’t boom” last season but still finished at about 125% of what paid attendance had been prior to the pandemic.

This season Cowlitz has gotten off to a good start in their efforts to pack the house at Story Field. They’ve already sold out general admission seating for their home opener and are down to grandstand and party deck seating options.

Fans can purchase single game tickets or multiple game packages. Those packages include options for five games, 10 games, a half season, a full season or special group amenities.

Additional information for tickets, scheduling and rosters can be found online at cowlitzblackbears.com.

