West Coast League: Corvallis takes series opener from Cowlitz

Two tough innings put Cowlitz into too deep a hole, despite a furious rally at the end, and the Black Bears fell 6-5 to Corvallis on Tuesday for their first loss at Story Field of the summer.

“I just thought we started out kind of flat,” skipper Alan Embree said. “It took a bit for our bats to get going.”

Once they did get going, the Black Bears turned a comfortable win for the Knights into a nail-biter. A bases-loaded walk and an infield single brought two runs home in the bottom of the eighth to cut a 6-1 deficit to 6-3, and two batters into the bottom of the ninth, Travis Weise trimmed it to one run with a two-run homer.

Corvallis’ Joey Gartrell got two quick outs and put the Black Bears down to their final strike, but Brock Bozett extended the game with an 0-2 single. Calyn Halvorson went down to his own final strike, but rolled a grounder to third, and a throwing error sent Bozett to third and Halvorson to second.

Suddenly with the tying run 90 feet away and the winning run also in scoring position, Cowlitz had life, but John Oleson flew out to foul territory in right field to end it and give the first matchup between the top two teams in the WCL South to the defending champs.

“This team never gives up,” Embree said. “I wish we would have started out a little bit better, but I love how our boys finished and were in it.”

Raul Herrada started the fight for the Black Bears with his second solid start in a row, putting up four scoreless frames of one-hit ball. After allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the fifth, Embree switched out Herrada for Jacob Taggart, and a single and a sacrifice fly broke the scoreless deadlock with two runs that ended up on Herrada’s line — his first allowed of the summer.

“The starting pitcher sets the tone, and Raul came in and did a great job for us,” Embree said.

Across the diamond, Nathan DeSchryver set a similar tone for Corvallis. The Knights’ first on the hill shut the Black Bears out for four innings as well, and finished with six in the book. Cowlitz’s lone strike against him came in the bottom of the fifth, when the Black Bears took advantage of a slip-up in the outfield and an error in the infield to bring home an unearned run.

But while DeSchryver worked around it to finish the fifth and toss an easy sixth, the front end of the Cowlitz bullpen continued to have a tough time, especially with runners on the bases.

Michael Schwarz came in to pitch the sixth and walked Ethan Loveless, who stole second with a huge jump and went to third on an error on a much-too-late throw down. Mason Le doubled the run home, then proceeded to time such a good jump off of second on the very next pitch that he wasn three-quarters of the way to third by the time that Ely Kennel fouled it off. After a meeting on the mound and a very deliberate time to stall Le on the bases, Schwarz put the next pitch into Kennel’s chest, and after a sacrifice fly, both runners ended up coming home on an RBI single.

“Corvallis is always an aggressive team,” Embree said. “You have to look at it like, ‘Okay, they could go on the first pitch,’ and at least make them stop their feet. We’ll work on that tomorrow a little bit and make the adjustment.”

Andrew Del Biaggio came in for the seventh and gave Cowlitz stability, striking out four in two good innings of relief. Bailey Roberson worked around a hit in the ninth, lowering his ERA to 2.08.

Weise racked up three of the Black Bears’ eight hits, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Matthew Schwarz, Halvorson, and Canton all finished with a single and a walk apiece.

Cowlitz will get a second crack at Corvallis on Wednesday night, back at Story Field.

