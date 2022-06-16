West Coast League: Corvallis caps off sweep of Black Bears with shutout

The best news for the Black Bears is that they don’t have to worry about seeing Corvallis for another month.

Over the course of three nights, the five-time defending WCL champs proved that they’re once again the team to beat, coming into second-place Cowlitz’s house and making it their own in a sweep, capped off by a 6-0 shutout Wednesday.

It’s the first time the Black Bears had been blanked since Opening Day last season. Cowlitz finished with seven total runs in the three-game series, after putting up over 20 in each of their first three.

“There’s some growing pains, and I think our team is (having them),” skipper Alan Embree said. “This is our first real taste of adversity. It’s going to be interesting to see how the boys respond. I expect them to; they’re better players than what they showed these three games. I’m optimistically hoping that rebound from it and get it going.”

Wednesday, Corvallis ran with a trio of Division I arms out of the gate, with WSU’s Duke Brotherton striking out seven in five innings of one-hit ball in the start. From there, Lipscomb’s Kaleb Kantola and UW’s Josh Emanuels carried things out of the bullpen, before Will Clark and Kaden Segel capped the shutout.

“We got our first taste of what real arms are going to look like, and it’s not the same look,” Embree said. “At the beginning of the season, each guy that came in looked like the same guy. That’s easy to adjust to. Now they’re going to have to make the adjustment from pitcher to pitcher and from at-bat to at-bat.”

Sam Canton — who logged four hits across the series — broke up Brotherton’s no-hit bid in bottom of the fourth. After that, the Black Bears could only manage a pair of infield singles. Right fielder Austin Smith, making his debut in green and orange, had the first, chopping a ball 20 feet off the ground in the seventh and getting to first before it finally came down. Matthew Schwarz legged one out in the eighth.

All four times Cowlitz got a runner on base — Kase Ogata drew a walk in the sixth — it got them into scoring position, but then proceeded to go 0-for-5 as team, with a double play to boot.

Ryan Rembisz pitched around hits in his first three innings, but worked around the runners for a clean first trip through the Corvallis. The second wouldn’t go so well.

“He was going fine, and he just left a couple pitches up,” Embree said. “His stuff didn’t change, his location changed.”

A one-out single through the infield in the fourth was followed by an two-run homer to left field to break the deadlock. That was followed by a single, an error, and an RBI double, and Rembisz got the hook.

Holden Garcia came in with two on and got the second out of the inning but then hit a batter to load the bases, gave up a 2-RBI single, and then allowed another run to come home on a bases-loaded balk when he lost his footing.

“When you have a high school kid, you don’t know how they’re going to react in certain situations,” Embree said. “I said, ‘No matter what, with the bases loaded, I don’t care if you skip it, lob it, whatever. I don’t care if you’re slow, deliberate, bounce that sucker to the plate, so what? It’s ball one, nothing’s hurt.’“

That was one of two similar balks on the night for Cowlitz; Skyler Manelski had one of his own when he got 80% of the way through his motion but had to keep a hold of the ball at his release point.

“I don’t know if there’s a hole in there they’ve got to repair or what,” Embree said. “That’s the last guy I thought would do that. It’s something to address, but nothing to be worried about.”

Brandon Wedge — who threw up a four-out bridge between Garcia and Manelski — was the only Cowlitz pitcher to not allow a run. For awhile, it looked like the six-run fourth would be the total of the Knights’ offense, but Manelski gave up one in the top of the eighth, and Travis Weise allowed two in the ninth.

Cowlitz officially has a six-game road trip on deck, though it starts with three games a nearby Ridgefield. That series will open at the RORC at 6:35 Friday, continue Saturday evening, and wrap on Sunday afternoon.

