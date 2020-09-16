West Coast League continues expansion, adds fifth Canadian team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Coast League’s northern expansion continues, this time reaching further north and further east than ever before.

The West Coast League announced Tuesday a new expansion team: The Edmonton Riverhawks. The league is now at 15 teams, including the local Cowlitz Black Bears and Ridgefield Raptors.

“Adding a growing metropolis like Edmonton to the West Coast League is obviously a real coup for us,” WCL commissioner Rob Neyer said in a release. “Toss in this outstanding ownership group and a tremendous stadium, and it’s easy to see why we’re so thrilled to welcome the Riverhawks to what is already the West’s top collegiate summer league.”

The Edmonton franchise is the first WCL club outside of Washington, Oregon or British Columbia. They are the fifth Canadian team in the league joining the Kelowna Falcons, the original international club, along with the Victoria Harbourcats, Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls.

Nanaimo is alternately known as the Bars, an ode to a regional sweet treat, and they were the newest fanchise prior to the Riverhawks.

Edmonton, Kamloops and Nanaimo are set to begin play in the WCL in the summer of 2021.