West Coast League: 'Complete game' gives Black Bears win to snap mini-skid

The timely offense that Cowlitz missed sorely the latter two days in Ridgefield was waiting for the Black Bears at Story Field, coming in bursts in an 11-1 win over Edmonton.

The pitching and defense? They weren’t too shabby either.

“That was our first complete game,” first-year skipper Alan Embree said. “Our first of what that team is capable of. It would be hard for me to find a negative.”

After multiple frames in Clark County loading the bases without really ever cashing in, the Black Bears quickly found themselves in such a situation, with John Oleson, Nick Hovland, and Louie Albrecht hitting back-to-back-to-back singles.

But instead of running into a roadblock with nowhere to go but home, Cowlitz kept the line moving. After an out, Ben Ziegler drew a walk to score a run. A wild pitch brought another home, and Sam Canton filled the empty bag with another walk. Second baseman Ethan Stacy finally got the hit Cowlitz had been looking for for the best part of a week, shooting a single through the infield to score one, and Calyn Halvorson followed that with an RBI knock of his own. Cade McGee wore one to score the fifth run of the inning, and the Black Bears had their biggest inning since the Walla Walla series.

“The pressure’s on them to throw the pitch, and the boys looked very comfortable at the plate,” Embree said. “Hopefully it’s something to build off of. It was one game, but that was the best game I’ve seen the boys play so far.”

Less than 24 hours removed from playing 18 innings across a doubleheader in Portland, Edmonton couldn’t shut the floodgates. Three more runs came home in the third, with Ziegler driving two runs home on a double and then scoring another on a double-steal play.

Ziegler put up his second three-hit day in a row from the bottom of the order, going 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and three driven in.

“I look at him as the second leadoff guy,” Embree said. “Between him and Sam, there’s a lot of hits right there the past few games.”

Canton and Oleson both added two hit days, as did Albrecht, who went 2-for-2 over the first four innings but came up limping after his second knock and was replaced behind the plate by Alec Arnone.

Every Black Bear to come to the plate logged a hit with the exception of McGee, who still reached twice via free pass and finished with a run scored and an RBI.

“I think if they start feeding off of each other, this could be pretty cool,” Embree said.

On the hill, Ryan Hardman gave up a leadoff single in the top of the first inning and let Clayton Loranger score on a passed ball with two outs, but wouldn’t surrender much else across a five-inning start. He finished with four strikeouts and four hits allowed, though Canton threw one Riverhawk out trying to stretch a double to get him off the bases immediately.

Andrew Del Biaggio entered in the sixth and proceeded to play the role of bullpen all by himself, giving Embree four big innings of relief and saving the rest of the group after six days in a row needing at least two relievers to take the hill.

“The two pitchers tonight were outstanding,” Embree said. “They threw strikes, set the tone, saved our pitching when we needed it. We were short going into tonight. For (Del Biaggio) to finish the game, that was huge, and Hardman showed his stuff tonight.”

The long relief earned Del Biaggio his first save of the year. After a tough first outing to the season, the reliever out of Linfield has now put up four straight scoreless appearances.

Cowlitz will come back for its second dose of action against Edmonton on Tuesday, before capping off the series Wednesday night.

