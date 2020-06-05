West Coast League cancels season

The West Coast League, which previously postponed its Opening Day until the end of the July, officially canceled the 2020 season on Friday, ending the uncertainty that swirled around the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began in force in March.
“Yes, we’re heartbroken about 2020,” WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said in a statement, “but we’re already looking toward 2021 with Nanaimo (British Columbia) joining the league and playing at historic Serauxmen Stadium. And with more exciting news on the way, we’re confident that next summer will be our best yet.”
With about a month and a half left before the beginning of the truncated season, there were just too many hurdles to overcome.
There was considerable coordination between clubs, but problems were still coming in faster than solutions were going out.
It just became too much.
“It’s something we had been working on in terms of a way to put games on if we had been able to do it,” Cowlitz Black Bears and Ridegfield Raptors owner Tony Bonacci said. “We were diligently moving towards that. There just wasn’t a clear path forward.”
The timing makes sense.
As Opening Day creeped closer, the uncertainty had to be cleared. When would Cowlitz County — as well as Clark County, Chelan County, etc — know when the re-opening phases would occur? Would it be a month? Would there be another postponement?
But that uncertainty never waned, and it just seemed easiest to regain a measure of certainty.
“The transition between phases and what different phases look like was unclear, as to when the timing of those would occur,” Bonacci said. “And for us to play in front of fans, we would need to be in Phase 4. So that timing and still being unclear what it would look like despite everyone’s best efforts (led to the cancellation).”
A pair of clubs — the Portland Pickles and the Wenatchee Apple Sox — are considering playing an independent schedule, but Bonacci said his organizations felt the best course of action was to pack it in for the summer.
But it wasn’t for lack of trying.
“We understand it. I doesn’t make it any easier, any less disappointing,” Bonacci said. “We understand the reasons why. It is certainly not for any lack of support, and that has been an amazing, gratifying thing. It’s a disappointment. It’s disappointing to not be playing.”
