West Coast League cancels season

The West Coast League, which previously postponed its Opening Day until the end of the July, officially canceled the 2020 season on Friday, ending the uncertainty that swirled around the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began in force in March.

“Yes, we’re heartbroken about 2020,” WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said in a statement, “but we’re already looking toward 2021 with Nanaimo (British Columbia) joining the league and playing at historic Serauxmen Stadium. And with more exciting news on the way, we’re confident that next summer will be our best yet.”

With about a month and a half left before the beginning of the truncated season, there were just too many hurdles to overcome.

There was considerable coordination between clubs, but problems were still coming in faster than solutions were going out.

It just became too much.

“It’s something we had been working on in terms of a way to put games on if we had been able to do it,” Cowlitz Black Bears and Ridegfield Raptors owner Tony Bonacci said. “We were diligently moving towards that. There just wasn’t a clear path forward.”

The timing makes sense.