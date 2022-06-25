West Coast League: Bullpen struggles doom Black Bears, skid stretches to four games

It took two innings to turn a pitchers’ duel into a high-scoring slugfest, and though the Black Bears managed a few runs of their own, they couldn’t keep up with their guests in a 10-8 loss to Bend at David B. Story Field.

After staying quiet for the first half of the game, Bend hung a pair of crooked numbers on the scoreboard, plating nine runs in the time it took for Cowlitz to get nine outs.

Cowlitz has now dropped its past four series in West Coast League play, and lost four straight games.

And after the normal postgame meeting in left field, as Chumbawamba's “Tubthumping” played through the Story Field sound system for the fourth straight night, boasting about getting back up after getting knocked down yet again, first-year skipper Alan Embree and assistant coach Brady Corrigan led their corp of relievers out further to the bullpen for a few more words.

“We might have had a come-to-Jesus moment,” Embree said. “We’ve talked about this… I need somebody that can do damage control. All of this stuff is happening with two outs. It’s frustrating, we’ve have to do a better job in the middle. I have no problem with what Raul (Herrada) did, he did a great job, it was one pitch (for him). What I have a problem with is that as soon as it gets messy, guys get nervous and balls go over the heart of the plate.

“It’s just not competitive. I need the boys to be more competitive.”

Over the course of its current four-game skid, the Black Bears’ bullpen has an ugly 9.92 ERA, allowing 18 earned runs in 16 ⅓ innings.

“It’s not who was on the mound today, it’s not,” Embree said. “It’s who’s been on the mound for seven games when we’ve been in that situation.”

Cowlitz’s Herrada and Bend’s Cole Wilkinson combined to allow just one run in the first five innings, a speedy start to the game buried by the way the evening ended. Herrada gave up the lone early blip after retiring the first six batters he faced, when Bend loaded the bases on singles and then drew a four-pitch walk in the third.

Aside from that, though, the Hope International University righty shoved for the first five innings, making it through the fifth for the first time this season.

But Wilkinson was even better, holding Cowlitz hitless for five frames.

“He actually was very consistent, he used his offspeed,” Embree said. “He stayed away and he came in when he needed to.”

Bend got to Herrada for good in the sixth on a single, a walk, and a three-run home run off the bat of Paul Kasper. As soon as the Black Bears saw the deficit increase, though, they found their bats, with Cade McGee drawing a walk to lead the bottom of the inning off, Sam Canton breaking up the no-hitter with a single, and Matthew Schwarz getting the hosts on the board with a groundout. Ben Zeigler cued an RBI double just inside the foul line, and Cade Halvorson brought another run home when the sun broke up a throw to first to get the gap back to one run.

“I know, eventually at some point during the game, the boys will figure it out,” Embree said. “We know from earlier in the season, it’s generally around that fourth inning.”

Herrada finished with four strikeouts and four runs allowed on six hits, but things got worse as the Black Bears went to their bullpen. Travis Weise issued a bases-loaded walk of his own in the top of the seventh, but the Elks kept the line moving, sending 11 batters to the plate in a five-run inning. All of those runs were charged to Weise, who didn’t make it through the frame, getting pulled for Jacob Taggart with two outs. Taggart let two of his inherited runners score in the seventh, then went on to give up a run of his own in the top of the eighth.

Cowlitz’s bats continued to chip away with runs in the seventh and eighth, and Bailey Roberson did his best to hold the door open with a scoreless ninth. Down five runs going into the final frame, the Black Bears managed to manufacture three runs and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Cade McGree struck out to leave the tying run on second base.

Zeigler led the hosts with a 3-for-5 day at the plate, while Halvorson had two hits behind him in the cleanup spot in the order.

Cowlitz will try to avoid the sweep in a Sunday matinee, capping off its homestand at 1:05 p.m.

