West Coast League: Black Bears take series over Sweets with thorough win

WALLA WALLA — The Cowlitz trained kept rolling for another night, as the Black Bears took care of Walla Walla 14-3 to stretch their winning streak to six games and claim their third WCL series in a row to open the summer slate.

Nine Cowlitz players combined to rack up 12 hits, with John Oleson, Matthew Schwarz, and Sean Mulcare all putting together two-knock performances. Brock Bozett went 1-for-2 with a quartet of walks, and Calyn Halvorson reached once on a single and three times via walk. Schwarz, Mulcare, Alec Arnone, Bozett, and Travis Weise all drove in multiple runs.

The Black Bears took the lead right off the bat in the top of the first inning, when Sam Canton was hit by a pitch to lead off, stole second and third, and came home on an Arnone sacrifice fly.

Along with their rash of hits, the visitors drew 14 walks from Walla Walla pitchers, and were hit three times.

Arnone doubled the lead in the third on an RBI two-bagger, and Bozett followed that with an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

The Sweets got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, but then helped Cowlitz stretch its lead back out in a top of the fifth that included two hits, two errors, two wild pitches, and three walks, resulting in four runs. The Black Bears never looked back, adding five more runs in the top of the seventh, and then two more in the ninth for good measure.

Jon Mocherman struck out four Sweets in four innings of work in the start, allowing four hits and a run. Michael Schwarz allowed a pair of runs in his one inning of work, but earned the win.

Alex Brady took over in the sixth and retired eight straight batters, though one reached on a dropped third strike. Skyler Manelski entered, threw two pitches, and rolled an inning-ending double play to get the Black Bears out of the eighth, and Jadon Williamson struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Cowlitz will go for its second sweep in a row Sunday morning, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch from Borleske Stadium.

