West Coast League: Black Bears take series over Lefties with win

Maybe it is the caps after all.

A fixture in the Cowlitz uniform rotation in summers past, the Black Bears finally got to break out their trucker hats — with a white front panel, a black bill, and a logo of Corby the Bear driving a logging truck — Friday. They beat Port Angeles handily, and resolved to wear the trucker hats until they lost.

Saturday night the hats were back, and after a 5-1 win to clinch their first WCL series in over a month, it’s a good bet that they’ll return again Sunday.

“We rolling with them,” first-year skipper Alan Embree said.

Zack Ernisse, making his final start of the summer for Cowlitz — and his first in the trucker hats — saved his best for last. The UC San Diego Triton made it to the sixth inning for the first time this season, going six strong. The one run he allowed came in the top of the second inning, in a flukey frame that saw the Lefties reach on three consecutive two-out singles. Aside from that, Port Angeles only managed one hit in the other five innings Ernisse threw.

“He was pitching to contact,” Embree said. “He wanted to go back out (for the seventh), but he was at his pitch limit and I didn’t want him to go any further.”

Andrew Del Biaggio took it two innings further with a pair of shutout frames, and Skyler Manelski capped it with a strikeout in the ninth.

Behind them, the four Cowlitz infielders in trucker caps combined to get their pitchers out of anything close to a jam they got into, turning four double plays in the final six innings, capped by a stellar play by LCC’s Nick Miller in the eighth to snag a chopper at third, step on the base, and laser it on the move across the diamond.

“You’ve heard me say this earlier in the year, but who wouldn’t want to pitch, with whoever we put out on defense?” Embree said. “The boys should have a lot of confidence, not be afraid of contact, and go.”

Meanwhile, the Black Bears jumped out ahead early again, putting the leadoff runner on base and bringing him in to score in each of the first three innings.

Sam Canton got it started in the first, reaching on an infield single, stealing second, going to third on a groundout, and scoring on a wild pitch.

The first four Black Bears in the second all reached base, with Cade McGee punching an RBI single up the middle to score Seth Sweet-Chick, and Canton doubling the lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly. Calyn Halvorson followed a similar blueprint to Canton’s first-inning exploits, legging out an infield single and scoring on a ball that got past the catcher.

Nine Black Bears finished with a hit apiece. That number included Travis Wiese, who logged a pinch-hit knock; the lone Cowlitz batter to not get a hit was Aaron Parker, who reached twice on walks.

“We kind of carried over from the exhibition games, and some of the guys that did well in the exhibition games, we gave them a shot to play and they came out and hit the ball,” Embree said. “Sweet looked better at the plate, McGee and Nick (Miller), they came to play today.”

Dating back to its series finale win over Springfield before its break from league play, Cowlitz’s three-game winning streak is its longest since its six-game sprint in early June. Between then and now, the Black Bears had dropped seven straight complete series, a streak that took trucker hats to break. They’ll have a shot at their second sweep of the summer Sunday afternoon. Jon Mocherman will take the ball in the start, and he’ll be wearing a trucker hat when he does it.

“I told Jon, ‘We’re wearing the caps. You can pick the jersey,’” Embree said.