West Coast League: Black Bears take second straight over Nighthawks

The Cowlitz Black Bears capped off a mini-sized sweep of the Northwest Star Nighthawks with a 5-2 win at David Story Field on Wednesday, rolling out depth for the second straight game in their four-day break from WCL play.

Sitting at 14-18 and currently occupying fifth place in the WCL South Division, the Black Bears have 21 games left, needing to get up to fourth place to make the playoffs. That’ll take some work, with Ridgefield sitting five games ahead of them in that final spot, but after a rough time of it the past month, Cowlitz might be playing with momentum again.

“I told them, spring training’s over,” first-year manger Alan Embree said. “Now we’ve got to make a run.”

A day after rolling out nine pitchers, one per inning after another, Embree gave the ball to a quartet of less-used arms to get their own doses of work in.

Chaffey College’s Brynden Rodriguez earned his fifth outing — and first since June 22 — of the summer, and eclipsed his season workload with four frames. Despite putting runners on in all four of his innings, Rodriguez got out of all but one unscathed, finished with a unearned run allowed on four hits and two walks, and left with a 4-1 lead.

“I just got done talking to him, told him I was proud of him,” Embree said. “I told him the white line fever is over, and he’s going to be a guy we’re going to need down the stretch. As arms start disappearing, arms start getting sore, he doesn’t have a lot of tread on him this summer.”

From there, Embree went to Travis Wiese, who followed up a 4-for-5 day at the plate in the Black Bears’ first game against the Nighthawks with three strikeouts in three scoreless innings on the hill. PJ Ledesma made his Cowlitz debut in the eighth, allowing one run but getting out of the inning with the lead still three, and Holden Garcia earned his first save of the summer with a nine-pitch ninth.

Over the course of two days, Cowlitz sent 13 pitchers to the hill for 18 innings, and the group combined for 24 strikeouts.

“I think it was good to be able to use the pitching staff the way we used it the past two days,” Embree said.

Despite throwing a couple more normal starters in his lineup, Embree still got to change things up, taking advantage of the final non-league game of the summer to get Sadi Nergiz — who’s spent the season as Cowlitz’s bullpen catcher — a start in right field. The Australian had to make a play nearly as soon as he got out to his spot in the first inning, and finished with a perfect day on the grass to go along with an 0-for-3 outing at the plate.

“That was good,” Embree said. “Just getting to see him get on the field and smile, then get mad at himself and then smile again, it was good.”

Austin Smith led the Black Bears with a 2-for-3 night, complete with two RBIs on a sacrifice fly in the second and a single in the sixth. He also got the Black Bears’ first rally started, leading off the bottom of the first with a single and coming around to score on a Sam Canton sacrifice.

Aaron Parker went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and swiped two bases. In the field, the catcher out of UCSB threw out two would-be base stealers and picked another Nighthawk off third base; in his past two games behind the dish, Parker’s thrown six runners out on the basepaths.

“He’s a little spark plug,” Embree said. “He’s leaving on the 25th, and I really don’t want to see him go. He’s a great kid, he handles the pitchers well. He’s a very good student of the game.”

Cowlitz will return to WCL play with a three-game series against Port Angeles, which currently boasts the worst record in the league.